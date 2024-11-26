Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 4:12 PM

NHL announcer Bissonnette hospitalized, 6 arrested after Arizona restaurant brawl

By Mike Heuer
The Scottsdale Police Department arrested six men for allegedly assaulting NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette at a local restaurant Sunday night and identified the six suspects, clockwise from upper left, as Henry Mesker, John Carroll, William Carroll, Sean Daley, Edward Jennings and Danny Bradley. Photo by the Scottsdale Police Department
The Scottsdale Police Department arrested six men for allegedly assaulting NHL announcer Paul Bissonnette at a local restaurant Sunday night and identified the six suspects, clockwise from upper left, as Henry Mesker, John Carroll, William Carroll, Sean Daley, Edward Jennings and Danny Bradley. Photo by the Scottsdale Police Department

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- NHL announcer and former player Paul Bissonnette briefly was hospitalized after intervening in a restaurant ruckus Sunday night in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Bissonnette, who played left wing for the Phoenix Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins, was dining Sunday night at a Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale when he said he noticed several men at the bar arguing with the restaurant's manager.

Advertisement

"It was a bunch of drunk golfers," Bissonnette said in a video that he posted on X. "They asked one guy to leave, and then one guy kept getting in the manager's face [and] put his hands on him."

He said the ruckus continued escalating for 30 or 40 seconds before he intervened.

Related

"I just grabbled the guy's arm that was on him," Bissonnette said. "I said, 'Sir, if you continue to harass and assault the staff, we're gonna have problems."

Bissonnette said that's when the group "just started chucking."

Bissonnette said the fight quickly escalated as seven men attacked him and the ensuing fight spilled out into the restaurant's parking lot and the parking area at a nearby CVS pharmacy.

He said he was kicked in the head three times but didn't get knocked out.

Advertisement

"Did go to the hospital," he said, adding he was struck in the face several times but the damage "could have been worse."

The Scottsdale Police Department investigated and confirmed seven men assaulted Bissonnette inside the restaurant and continued while he was outside.

Six of the men have been identified and arrested on one or more charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

One of the suspects, Sean M. Daley, also was arrested for aggravated assault and forgery.

Daley, who is a resident of Lubbock, Texas, was found with a military ID that he admitted was fake, Scottsdale Police Sgt. Allison Sempsis said.

The other five defendants are identified as Henry P. Mesker, John G. Carroll, William J. Carroll, Danny Bradley and Edward J. Jenings.

Bissonnette played for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2008-2009 NHL season and the Phoenix Coyotes, now called the Arizona Coyotes, from 2009 to 2014.

He played in 202 NHL games in which he scored seven goals and 15 assists.

Latest Headlines

Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Senators critical of U.S. airlines for raking in billions in so-called junk fees
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A new Senate panel report highly critical of "junk fees" used by major airlines to charge passengers has lawmakers ready to question airline executives at a hearing in Washington, D.C., next month.
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump's border czar threatens jail for Denver mayor over mass deportations
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Incoming border czar Tom Homan says he is willing to send Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to jail if he follows through with threats to use Denver police to block deportations.
Hybrid Osprey V-22 aircraft in presidential fleet grounded after engine fire mid-flight
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hybrid Osprey V-22 aircraft in presidential fleet grounded after engine fire mid-flight
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Osprey V-22 helicopter in the Marine Corps' HMX-1 presidential fleet with White House staff and officials aboard was grounded after an engine caught fire during a "Friendsgiving" trip to New York .
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The mysterious identity of 1970s airline hijacker D.B. Cooper may have finally been solved by the children of the prime suspect, a podcaster and a newly discovered parachute.
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Macy's announced an employee has "hid" up to $154 million, prompting the U.S. department store chain to delay the release of its third-quarter earnings report.
Ex-Kentucky county sheriff pleads not guilty to fatally shooting judge in courthouse
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ex-Kentucky county sheriff pleads not guilty to fatally shooting judge in courthouse
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A former Kentucky county sheriff accused of fatally shooting a judge in his courthouse chambers in September has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.
Massachusetts man plead guilty to threatening to kill jews, bomb synagogues
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Massachusetts man plead guilty to threatening to kill jews, bomb synagogues
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Jews and bomb synagogues amid an increase in threats directed at the Jewish community over Israel's war in Gaza.
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to slap punitive tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, citing allegations that drugs and undocumented immigrants were entering the United States via those countries.
Body of missing hiker found after 'significant fall' in New Hampshire mountains
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Body of missing hiker found after 'significant fall' in New Hampshire mountains
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The body of a missing hiker was recovered over the weekend in New Hampshire's White Mountains, according to authorities, who said the man died after "a significant fall in icy terrain."
U.S. traffic, pedestrian deaths drop with new safety initiatives
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. traffic, pedestrian deaths drop with new safety initiatives
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The number of traffic-related deaths in the United States declined for the first half of this year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which attributed the drop to new safety measures.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
World's oldest man, John Tinniswood of England, dies at 112
Judge agrees to dismiss Trump's federal election subversion case without prejudice
Judge agrees to dismiss Trump's federal election subversion case without prejudice
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Airliner hijacker D.B. Cooper case, though closed, might resurface
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
Macy's: Employee hid upwards of $154M in delivery expenses
Susan Lorincz sentenced to 25 years for shooting, killing neighbor through closed door
Susan Lorincz sentenced to 25 years for shooting, killing neighbor through closed door
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement