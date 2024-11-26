Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 12:34 AM

Trump threatens Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs over border concerns

By Darryl Coote
President-elect Donald Trump threatened Canada, Mexico and China with tariffs on Monday, blaming them, at least in part, for undocumented immigrants and drugs entering the United States. Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI
President-elect Donald Trump threatened Canada, Mexico and China with tariffs on Monday, blaming them, at least in part, for undocumented immigrants and drugs entering the United States. Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump vowed Monday to slap punitive tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, citing allegations that drugs and undocumented immigrants were entering the United States via those countries.

Trump announced the measures in two separate statements on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Regarding the North American allies, Trump said on the first day of his administration -- Jan. 20 -- he will sign executive orders to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico.

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" he wrote in the statement. "Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem."

Border security was a key focus of Trump's re-election campaign. He often spouted derogatory rhetoric and misinformation on the topic during rallies, but he seemingly tapped into national security concerns held by the American public, paving the way for his return to the White House.

Among his campaign promises was the imposition of tariffs on China, upward of 60% on all imported goods.

In his statement concerning the Asian nation on Monday, Trump said he would impose "an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs," on all Chinese imports over Beijing's alleged facilitation of drugs entering the United States.

He said the tariff would remain until the flow into the United States stops.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, China is a main supplier of chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl, which is often produced in Mexico, before the drugs make their way into the United States.

The Biden administration has repeatedly prosecuted and sanctioned Chinese companies and individuals over their involvement in fentanyl production, as well as opened communications with Beijing to combat money laundering associated with drug trafficking.

UPI has contacted the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., Global Affairs Canada and the Mexican foreign ministry for comment.

In a joint statement, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland of Canada and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc responded by pointing to the importance of the Ottawa-Washington relationship in terms of trade and border security.

They described the relationship as "balanced and mutually beneficial, particularly for American Workers" as Canada buys more from the United States than China, Japan, France and Britain combined.

They also highlighted Canadian law enforcement's collaboration with their U.S. counterparts "every single day to disrupt the scourge of the fentanyl coming from China and other countries."

The Canada Border Services Agency "is continuously strengthening its ability to detect opioids through enhanced inspections at ports of entry, detector dogs and emerging technologies, preventing opioids from entering and leaving Canada," they said.

Premier Doug Ford of Ontario said on X that Trump's proposed tariffs "would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the U.S."

The Conservative Party premier called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call an "urgent meeting" with all provincial leaders in response.

"The federal government needs to take the situation at our border seriously. We need a Team Canada approach and response -- and we need it now," he said.

Premier François Legault of Quebec similarly warned that Trump's punitive measures pose "an enormous risk" the economics of his province and Canada.

"We must do everything possible to avoid 25% tariffs on all products exported to the United States. Border integrity must be the federal government's priority. I offer the full cooperation of the Quebec government to Prime Minister Trudeau," he said on X.

U.S. imports in 2022 from Canada totaled $436.6 billion, From Mexico $454.8 billion and from China $536.3 billion, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

