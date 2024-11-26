Trump taps anti-COVID-19 lockdown doctor to lead NIH

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he has tapped Jay Bhattacharya, an ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a prominent critic of COVID-19 lockdowns, to serve as the director of the National Institutes of Health.
"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America's biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease," Trump said in a statement.