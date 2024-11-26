Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 26, 2024 / 10:07 PM

Trump taps anti-COVID-19 lockdown doctor to lead NIH

By Darryl Coote
President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to nominate Jay Bhattacharya to head the National Institutes. Photo courtesy National Institutes of Health
President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to nominate Jay Bhattacharya to head the National Institutes. Photo courtesy National Institutes of Health

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he has tapped Jay Bhattacharya, an ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a prominent critic of COVID-19 lockdowns, to serve as the director of the National Institutes of Health.

"Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America's biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease," Trump said in a statement.

Bhattacharya is a professor of health policy at Stanford University who, like many of Trump's health-related nominees, gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic by question the government's measures.

He is one of three authors of the The Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated for allowing the virus to spread among "those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus."

The declaration was published in October 2020, as cases and deaths were climbing and about to skyrocket, nearly a year before the first COVID-19 vaccine would be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This is a developing story.

