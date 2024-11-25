U.S. traffic, pedestrian deaths drop with new safety initiatives

The number of traffic and pedestrian deaths in the United States dropped for the first half of 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which attributed the decline to new safety measures. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The number of traffic-related deaths in the United States declined for the first half of this year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which attributed the drop in deaths to new safety initiatives. The NHTSA released new numbers Monday, showing fatalities involving pedestrians and unbuckled occupants decreased, as the number of deaths for those involved in high-speed and rollover crashes also dropped. Advertisement

For those driving out-of-state, there was a 12% decrease in traffic-related deaths. There were 8% fewer drivers and passengers killed on urban interstates and 5% fewer killed on local roads.

There was a 7% drop in the number of passengers killed, including children under the age of 10, and those who were unrestrained. For speeding, 6% more survived crashes and rollovers. The survival rate increased 4% in crashes at night and during weekends, while the number of pedestrians killed dropped 3% for the first six months of 2024.

While Monday's numbers show fewer deaths in nearly every category, they also mark the ninth straight quarter of declining fatalities.

"We are encouraged by the declines estimated in these key categories but know we still have more work to do to make our roads safer for everyone," said NHTSA deputy administrator Sophie Shulman. "We will use every tool we have to save lives, reduce injuries and prevent risky driving behaviors."

In 2022, the Department of Transportation launched the National Roadway Safety Strategy to reduce the number of traffic deaths and injuries in the United States. Since then, the Safe Streets and Roads for All program -- which is part of the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- has funded projects in more than 1,600 communities to promote road safety for about 75% of the U.S. population.

Moving forward, the NHTSA will require automatic emergency braking systems for passenger cars and light trucks by 2029. The agency is also working to finalize a similar requirement for heavy vehicles.