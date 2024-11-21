Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2024 / 9:32 PM / Updated at 12:50 PM

Regulators will oversee cash apps including Apple, PayPal

By Mark Moran
A PayPal logo on the side of the Nasdaq digital board in Times Square in New York in 2015. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA
A PayPal logo on the side of the Nasdaq digital board in Times Square in New York in 2015. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will start overseeing non-bank companies that offer financial services, such as online payments and wallet apps, the agency announced Thursday.

The rule covers payment services from Apple, Google and Amazon, as well as firms including PayPal and Block, and will cover peer-to-peer services.

Advertisement

The apps covered by the new rule process more than 13 billion consumer payments a year, the CFPB said in a statement.

"Digital payments have gone from novelty to necessity and our oversight must reflect this reality," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said. "The rule will help to protect consumer privacy, guard against fraud and prevent illegal account closures."

Related

Mega Tech companies such as Amazon and Apple, as well as large payment firms that handle at least 50 million transactions a year, will be required to adhere to the law, which is meant to ensure that they are held to the same laws that traditional banks and credit unions abide by, the CFPB said.

This new rule will also allow the CFPB to more closely monitor newer entities to the financial scene, such as the tech companies and payment apps, that have sidestepped much of the regulatory oversight by partnering with banks. The bureau said a year ago that it wanted to address that loophole.

Advertisement

Peer-to-peer payment app Zelle said it already is monitored.

"Zelle has been supervised by the CFPB and the OCC since the Network's inception in 2017," the company said. "We operate within the regulatory perimeter, and do so knowing that innovation, security and regulation are not mutually exclusive.

"With 143 million Americans enrolled on the Zelle Network, consumers, small businesses, and more than 2,200 financial institutions of all sizes, including community banks and credit unions, greatly rely on Zelle."

The CFPB has said Americans are more frequently using apps as bank accounts, side stepping traditional banking institutions, making transactions and carrying balances in the apps rather than establishing traditional checking and savings accounts at brick and mortar institutions, then making their purchases and cash transfers with their cell phones.

"What began as a convenient alternative to cash has evolved into a critical financial tool, processing over a trillion dollars in payments between consumers and their friends, families, and businesses," the bureau said.

Apps that work exclusively at one retailer, such as Starbucks or other single-source companies that offer an app, are exempt from the rule, which would take effect 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register.

Latest Headlines

Judge to hear Alex Jones' challenge to The Onion's bid for his Infowars website
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Judge to hear Alex Jones' challenge to The Onion's bid for his Infowars website
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Houston was expected to hear a challenge by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the requirement to sell media platform Infowars to the satirical media outlet The Onion.
Macy's finds employee hid $154 million in expenses, earnings report delayed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Macy's finds employee hid $154 million in expenses, earnings report delayed
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Macy's announced Monday that it would delay its full third-quarter earnings report because of an employee hiding up to $154 million in expenses, sending its stock plummeting in early trading.
Report: Americans to spend 19% more on Thanksgiving dinner in 2024 than last year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Americans to spend 19% more on Thanksgiving dinner in 2024 than last year
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A recent survey says Thanksgiving dinner this year may gobble up the budget of some Americans, experts say.
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A married couple who ran a Colorado funeral home have pleaded guilty to corpse abuse for storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies inside their facility.
Charlotte, N.C., airport union workers go on strike days before Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Charlotte, N.C., airport union workers go on strike days before Thanksgiving
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport's key unions went on strike Monday morning, just days before a million travelers were expected to pass through the airport for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
Donald Trump's recess appointment proposal 'short-circuits Constitution'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump's recess appointment proposal 'short-circuits Constitution'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nominations for his Cabinet, but his proposal for confirming them breaks longstanding norms.
Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A California milk producer has voluntarily recalled its raw milk after a sample tested positive for avian flu, the state said Sunday.
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Evangelist T.D. Jakes is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency while delivering a sermon at The Potter's House, his Dallas, Texas-based church Sunday, the church said in a statement. 
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A former county treasurer in Arizona has pleaded guilty to stealing over $38-million to pay for upgrades on her personal ranches, purchase at least 20 vehicles and pay for personal items for herself and her family.
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Tucson, Ariz. woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling undocumented migrants into the U.S., the Justice Department has announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement