Nov. 25, 2024 / 11:57 PM

Body of missing hiker found after 'significant fall' in New Hampshire mountains

By Sheri Walsh
The body of a missing hiker was recovered over the weekend in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, according to authorities, who said the man died after “a significant fall in icy terrain.” The missing man was located at about 2,800 feet in elevation, according to the state Fish and Game Department. Photo courtesy of Samuel Banas, U.S. Geological Survey
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The body of a missing hiker was recovered over the weekend in New Hampshire's White Mountains, according to authorities, who said the man died after "a significant fall in icy terrain."

The body of Christopher Huyler, 44, was located in Franconia Notch State Park early Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department announced Monday.

"Just prior to 1:00 a.m. EST, while ascending the edges of a steep iced-over slide, the body of the missing man was located at around 2,800 feet in elevation," the department said in a statement.

"It was apparent that the man had suffered a significant fall in the icy terrain," the department added. "He was wearing micro spikes and was well equipped for a hike."

Huyler, who is from Littleton, died Friday during the hike near state-run Cannon Mountain through the Coppermine Brook Valley to check off-trail conditions before the ski season. He told his family he was heading back at 4 p.m. When he did not return, his wife called for help. Huyler's car was found still parked in Franconia.

Cannon Mountain is a historic ski resort that is scheduled to open for the season on Friday, as 8 inches of new snow fell over the weekend and temperatures dropped into the mid-30s.

"Winter conditions have arrived in the mountains and hikers are encouraged to be prepared for their trek," the Fish and Game Department warned.

Nearly two dozen rescuers helped carry the hiker's body more than 3 miles off the mountain. The New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Last week, the body of a Massachusetts woman was found on New Hampshire's Mount Lafayette, which is at the northern end of the Franconia Range in the White Mountains, after she also failed to return from a solo hike.

