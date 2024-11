Union workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a hub for American Airlines, went on strike over pay Monday, days before the Thanksgiving holidays. Photo by Greyfiveys/ Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport's key unions went on strike Monday morning, just days before a million travelers were expected to pass through the airport for Thanksgiving holiday travel. Workers with American Airlines contractors ABM and Prospects called the strike a "last resort" after what they claimed were "unfair labor practices" by the airport. Advertisement

The union workers carry out various of services at the bustling hub airport from cleaning cabins and emptying trash to escorting disabled passengers.

"I am tired of struggling and living paycheck to paycheck," Dorothy Griffin, an ABM employee, told WBTV. "Sometimes, I can't even order a week's worth of groceries after I pay my bills because I barely make anything. I'm late on my rent payment right now because my paycheck just didn't cover it."

The airport is expecting to see a 7% increase in traffic from last year. According to the Airports Council International, Charlotte was the country's ninth busiest airport in 2023 and is a major hub for American Airlines.

"Airport service workers make holiday travel possible by keeping airports safe, clean, and running," said the Service Employees International Union, which is connected to the striking units, according to Fox Business.

"Despite their critical role in the profits that major corporations enjoy, many airport service workers must work two to three jobs to make ends meet," a union statement said.