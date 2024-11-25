Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 25, 2024 / 5:20 PM

Microsoft still trying to fix software glitches on Teams, Outlook platforms

By Chris Benson
“We’ve completed additional actions and are seeing some recovery,” Microsoft officials posted in a social media update a little after 3:30 p.m. local time. Microsoft says details can be found in the admin center under “MO941162.” File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Microsoft 365 users on Monday have seen ongoing software delays and a massive ongoing outage for hours on its Outlook and Teams applications.

"We've completed additional actions and are seeing some recovery," officials posted in a social media update a little after 3:30 p.m. local time.

Microsoft said details can be found in the admin center under "MO941162."

"We're continuing to monitor the service while we complete other workstreams intended to fully resolve the issue," it read in part.

Related

According to the outage-tracker site Downdetector, as of noon ET on Monday, more than 5,000 user-reported problems were seen, although data does not fully reflect the outage's scale.

But in an afternoon update around 2 p.m., Microsoft stated it still was "facing delays" in its effort to fix the glitches after its noon update claimed "approximately 98% of the affected environments" were fixed, although that was not consistent with Downdetector.

This summer saw what was described by Microsoft as likely the largest global IT outage -- at one point affecting 8.5 million devices with a Windows operating system -- that affected airports and canceled hundred of flights, operations at 911 call centers and other critical U.S. infrastructure affected in what was a slow recovery.

In the Monday morning hours Microsoft said it started to deploy a fix "which is currently progressing through the affected environment," adding how while it progressed, Microsoft was "beginning manual restarts on a subset of machines that are in an unhealthy state."

There was a spike seen in reports of issues a little before 1 p.m.

"It is almost 2:00 PM EST. I am still unable to get access to Outlook," one user wrote in a Microsoft 365 comment section.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Outlook and Teams are used heavily by global business and organizations.

"We understand the significant impact of this event to your businesses and are working to provide relief as soon as possible," the software company posted.

