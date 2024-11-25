Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 25, 2024 / 12:39 PM

Macy's finds employee hid $154 million in expenses, report delayed

By Clyde Hughes
Macy's said it recently learned that an employee, which it did not name, intentionally hid as much as $154 million in expenses over three years. Photo by Airam Dato-on/Pexels
Macy's said it recently learned that an employee, which it did not name, intentionally hid as much as $154 million in expenses over three years. Photo by Airam Dato-on/Pexels

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Macy's announced Monday that it would delay its full third-quarter earnings report because of an employee hiding up to $154 million in expenses, sending its stock plummeting in early trading.

The iconic retailer did release preliminary third-quarter results, adding that the full report, along with the fourth quarter and full-year guidance, will be unveiled by Dec. 11.

Advertisement

Macy's said it recently learned that an employee, which it did not name, intentionally hid as much as $154 million in expenses over three years. The revelation leads the retailer to perform an independent forensic accounting investigation.

The company said accounting errors were made in the small packaging delivery expenses. Macy's said not to explain why the employee, who is no longer with the company, hid the expenses.

Related

Macy's stock was trading at $15.68 a share, down 3.8%, at midday Monday. It had traded as high as $22.10 within the last year.

Macy's said it its preliminary report of its first 50 locations, comparable sales growth was up 1.9%. Luxury brand Bluemercury reported comparable sales growth of 3.3%. It said asset sale gains of $66 million were ahead of expectations.

Advertisement

"We delivered third-quarter sales in line with expectations as we continued to make traction on our Bold New Chapter strategy initiatives," Tony Spring, chair and CEO of Macy's, said in a statement.

"Our Macy's First 50 locations achieved their third consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth. At the same time ... Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, reported positive comparable sales. Importantly, November comparable sales are trending ahead of third-quarter levels across nameplates."

Latest Headlines

Report: Americans to spend 19% more on Thanksgiving dinner in 2024 than last year
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Report: Americans to spend 19% more on Thanksgiving dinner in 2024 than last year
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A recent survey says Thanksgiving dinner this year may gobble up the budget of some Americans, experts say.
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A married couple who ran a Colorado funeral home have pleaded guilty to corpse abuse for storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies inside their facility.
Charlotte, N.C., airport union workers go on strike days before Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Charlotte, N.C., airport union workers go on strike days before Thanksgiving
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport's key unions went on strike Monday morning, just days before a million travelers were expected to pass through the airport for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
Donald Trump's recess appointment proposal 'short-circuits Constitution'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump's recess appointment proposal 'short-circuits Constitution'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has announced his nominations for his Cabinet, but his proposal for confirming them breaks longstanding norms.
Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A California milk producer has voluntarily recalled its raw milk after a sample tested positive for avian flu, the state said Sunday.
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Evangelist T.D. Jakes is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency while delivering a sermon at The Potter's House, his Dallas, Texas-based church Sunday, the church said in a statement. 
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A former county treasurer in Arizona has pleaded guilty to stealing over $38-million to pay for upgrades on her personal ranches, purchase at least 20 vehicles and pay for personal items for herself and her family.
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Tucson, Ariz. woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling undocumented migrants into the U.S., the Justice Department has announced.
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law Friday that overturns a 117-year-old ban on adultery -- a move praised by those who said the seldom-used law could be used to target women.
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human remains found under a plastic tarp and brush in 1973 have now been determined to belong to Ruth Elizabeth Brenneman, a 14-year-old girl from York who went missing that year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement