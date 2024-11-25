Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 25, 2024 / 12:01 AM

Colorado funeral home owners plead guilty to corpse abuse

By Darryl Coote

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A married couple who ran a Colorado funeral home have pleaded guilty to corpse abuse for storing nearly 200 decomposing bodies inside their facility.

Jon and Carie Hallford, ages 44 and 47, respectfully, pleaded guilty Friday in an El Paso County courtroom and face up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on April 18, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen told reporters following the hearing.

Advertisement

The pair ran the Return to Nature funeral home, and police began investigating them in October 2023 after members of the public reported a foul odor coming from their facility in Penrose, Colo., located about 34 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

Upon searching the facility with a warrant, authorities uncovered some 190 corpses in various states of decompositions, some of which dated back to 2019, officials said.

Related

"Obviously, this case has been a huge, emotional struggle for all of the families that are present," Allen said, ABC News reported.

He continued that the victims of their crime may never recover from having their trust violated.

"The impact on these family members has been immense" he said, adding that it wa an honor "to achieve justice for them."

Advertisement

The pair were arrested in Oklahoma in early November, prompting Colo. Gov. Jared Polis to issue a statement expressing relief that those responsible would face charges.

"I know this will not bring peace to the families impacted by this heart-wrenching incident, but we hope the individuals responsible are held fully accountable in a court of law," he said in a statement on Instagram.

Last month, the Hallfords each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a related case.

According to the federal prosecutors, the pair admitted that mislead families to believe that their deceased loved ones were either buried or cremated.

As part of their scheme, they also conspired to defraud the U.S. Small Business Administration of more than $800,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date, the Justice Department said, adding that both defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison in the federal case as well.

Latest Headlines

Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bird flu contamination prompts recall of California raw milk
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A California milk producer has voluntarily recalled its raw milk after a sample tested positive for avian flu, the state said Sunday.
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Evangelist T.D. Jakes is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency while delivering a sermon at The Potter's House, his Dallas, Texas-based church Sunday, the church said in a statement. 
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $38 million for personal use
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A former county treasurer in Arizona has pleaded guilty to stealing over $38-million to pay for upgrades on her personal ranches, purchase at least 20 vehicles and pay for personal items for herself and her family.
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Tucson, Ariz. woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling undocumented migrants into the U.S., the Justice Department has announced.
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law Friday that overturns a 117-year-old ban on adultery -- a move praised by those who said the seldom-used law could be used to target women.
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human remains found under a plastic tarp and brush in 1973 have now been determined to belong to Ruth Elizabeth Brenneman, a 14-year-old girl from York who went missing that year.
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human remains found in a nature preserve in upstate New York have been confirmed to have belonged to a woman who went missing more than a decade ago.
Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.
Trump names Cabinet choices for surgeon general, CDC, FDA, USDA
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump names Cabinet choices for surgeon general, CDC, FDA, USDA
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has announced several additional Cabinet nominations to positions involving national health, labor, agriculture and security.
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
U.S. News // 1 day ago
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a deceased infant that was left in an Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement