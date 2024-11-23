Trending
Nov. 23, 2024 / 2:24 PM / Updated at 7:56 AM

Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments

By Simon Druker
A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as “outrageous” before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunk driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago. Photo courtesy of the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.

Before sentencing Friday, the Waupaca County Court heard a recorded phone call of Scott Farmer accusing the stepfather of his victims of involvement in a sex trafficking ring run out of a church, which led to the reprimand.

Wapauca County Judge Raymond Huber called Farmer's comments "offensive to the court."

Farmer can also be heard on the call with his wife joking about deportation, green cards and the citizenship status of family members of the victims as they arrive at the courthouse in Waupaca, Wis., a city with a population of 6,200 people 77 miles west of Green Bay.

Police found Farmer had a blood alcohol level of 0.35 or over four times the legal limit when he drove the wrong direction down U.S. Highway 10 last December. Farmer's pickup truck collided with the SUV driven by Daniel Gonzalez, 25, and carrying siblings Fabian Gonzalez, 23, Lilian Gonzalez, 14, and 9-year-old Daniela Gonzalez.

The three younger siblings were killed instantly while Daniel was airlifted to a hospital with a severe brain injury and died a day later.

Farmer was also taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to a media release at the time.

Police also found an open bottle of alcohol in his truck.

Farmer eventually pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and one additional charge, according to court records.

He has four previous convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

During the phone call played in court Friday, Farmer also accuses the siblings' stepfather Kurt Schilling, a local church pastor, of being involved in a sex trafficking ring.

Schilling was among the four family members to give victim impact statements Friday.

"I beg you to judge justly," he told the court.

"To honor our children's lives with a sentence that reflects the taking of our four beautiful children who had such a great future ahead of them."

