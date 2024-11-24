Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Evangelist T.D. Jakes is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency while delivering a sermon at The Potter's House, his Dallas, Texas-based church Sunday, the church said in a statement.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes, 67, suffered a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message," the church said in a statement on social media.

"Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community."

The church routinely broadcasts its services online. Video of Sunday's incident posted to social media by an individual shows Jakes, dressed in jeans and a black, short-sleeved button up shirt and sitting in a chair.