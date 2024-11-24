Trending
Nov. 24, 2024 / 8:17 PM

Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching

By Mark Moran
Rev. T.D. Jakes (L) and former U.S. United Nations ambassador Andrew Young listen during funeral services for Coretta Scott King in 2006. Jakes suffered a medical emergency shortly after preaching at his Dallas, Texas church Sunday. (UPI Photo/Ric Feld/Pool)
Rev. T.D. Jakes (L) and former U.S. United Nations ambassador Andrew Young listen during funeral services for Coretta Scott King in 2006. Jakes suffered a medical emergency shortly after preaching at his Dallas, Texas church Sunday. (UPI Photo/Ric Feld/Pool)

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Evangelist T.D. Jakes is recovering after experiencing a medical emergency while delivering a sermon at The Potter's House, his Dallas, Texas-based church Sunday, the church said in a statement.

"During today's service, Bishop T.D. Jakes, 67, suffered a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message," the church said in a statement on social media.

"Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community."

The church routinely broadcasts its services online. Video of Sunday's incident posted to social media by an individual shows Jakes, dressed in jeans and a black, short-sleeved button up shirt and sitting in a chair.

"Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace," Jakes said as his voice trailed off. He then lowered his microphone, went silent and began shaking and jerking involuntarily in his seat before aides rushed to support him. Jakes dropped a black towel he had been using to mop the sweat from his head during the sermon.

At the behest of church officials, congregants at the 9 a.m. CST service began to pray aloud for Jakes. Some of the people on stage said "back up" and "give him space" as the pastor appeared disoriented and confused.

The livestream ended shortly thereafter.

The church said Jakes, who founded the now 30,000 member church in 1996, is in stable condition. Jakes, internationally renowned, is known for delivering long and often boisterous sermons, usually designed to encourage parishioners with his interpretation of the lessons taught in the Bible.

The Potter's House promotes a mission to bring together "the down-and-out, the homeless and other walks of life to worship and serve together in one or more of the 59 different ministries," according to its website.

