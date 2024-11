Human remains found in a nature preserve in upstate New York have been confirmed to have belonged to Amanda King, a woman who went missing more than a decade ago. Photo courtesy of Troy Police Department/Facebook

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human remains found in a nature preserve in upstate New York have been confirmed to have belonged to a woman who went missing more than a decade ago. A citizen walking her cat on Oct. 20 found part of the human skeleton in Burden Pond Preserve near Campbell Avenue in the city of Troy, a suburb of Albany, police said in a news release.

Police said they have now confirmed through dental records and a DNA comparison that the remains belong to a woman named Amanda King, who went missing from the town of Glenville about 30 miles away in November 2013.

"It has been determined that these remains have been identified as Amanda King," police said. "Our work continues while keeping Amanda's family & loved ones at the forefront of our minds."

The Troy Police Department said in its news release that it is being aided in its investigation by the Albany Police Department and the cold case unit of the New York State Police.

King was last seen at the age of 27 when she was taken to an inpatient addiction treatment center called Conifer Park in East Glenville for heroin addiction, the Albany Times Union reported.

After arriving at the facility, King called her father to tell him she had left treatment early against the recommendation of her care team.

It is believed that she may have been picked up by someone from the facility, but no surveillance footage was available to help track who might have helped her leave the treatment center.

People with information about King's disappearance are advised to contact the Troy Police Department Lead Detectives at (518) 270-4771 or submit a tip online at TroyPD.org.