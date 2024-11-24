Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 24, 2024 / 4:51 PM

New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban

By Adam Schrader
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 19, 2024. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 19, 2024. File photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been married for 40 years, signed a bill into law Friday that overturns a 117-year-old ban on adultery -- a move praised by those who said the seldom-used law could be used to target women.

Under the law, it was a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail for engaging in "sexual intercourse with another person at a time when he has a living spouse, or the other person has a living spouse."

Advertisement

Patrick Hirsch, a wealthy railroad contractor, and a woman named Ruby Yeargin were the first people to be charged under the law in September 1907, The New York Times reported at the time.

Hirsch's wife hired a private detective, fearing her husband was having an affair, and the couple were detained at Yeargin's home where they were ordered to put their clothes on after begging police not to arrest them. They were ultimately released after paying the fine.

Advertisement

But the law was rarely used over the years. The last known case was in 2010 when local police in the town of Batavia charged a 41-year-old married woman caught in the act with a man on a picnic table in a public park. The adultery charge was later dropped.

Paul Keable, chief strategy officer of the clandestine dating platform Ashley Madison, spoke to UPI about the law and the impact such laws have, noting it is the third time such laws have been struck down recently including in India and Taiwan.

New York Assemblyman Charles Lavine, a Democrat who co-sponsored the bill to undo the 1907 legislation, noted in a statement after Hochul signed the bill that the United Nations Human Rights Commission issued a 2012 report advocating that adultery should not be a criminal offense.

"If you look into the history of adultery laws, they generally were created as a means to control women, and very, very few men were ever charged or punished for their adultery, whereas many, many women were," Keable added.

"And so, it's not lost to me that it was a female governor in New York who struck down this law, because she more than likely saw the hypocrisy within it and that it just has no place in a modern state."

Advertisement

Keable noted that Ashley Madison and companies like it could not have been held civilly or criminally liable under the law because the language in it explicitly stated that it only pertained to a person in a marital relationship.

"There were specific provisions there that would exclude any charges against a third party. But there have been laws in other states over the years that have affected Ashley Madison," he said, particularly states like North Carolina where the company was sued in 2012 by a jilted husband. Ultimately, the man was not awarded any damages.

"We successfully pushed back, and the law has been revised to only be accountable to the individuals perpetrating the act," Keable said. "Because if you were to charge Ashley Madison, you'd have to charge the hotel rooms. You'd have to charge Apple for letting people use their iPhones to commit these acts of adultery."

But while the New York law didn't really stand in the way of Ashley Madison offering its services in the state, Keable still hailed the change in the law as a win for the company, and society at large.

"It's a recognition of changing morals and mores for Western culture," he said. "Truly not that long ago, a woman needed her husband to sign a bank form to give her a credit card, so her economic means was very much tied to her marital status. I wouldn't necessarily say we're at full equality, but we're getting closer to it there."

Advertisement

As for whether there are any other laws out there that Ashley Madison still finds limiting, he noted that Wisconsin and Michigan still have laws on the books that make adultery a felony while another 14 states still have it as a misdemeanor with fines can be up to $10,000.

Keable noted that such laws also effectively ban polyamory and ethical non-monogamy, which are a growing part of Ashley Madison's business. The company has seen an increase to about 20% of its users who have disclosed non-monogamy, meaning their partners are aware -- if not participating outright -- in their activities.

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen a significant increase in people who might be considered polyamorous and open relationship, but they just don't want their friends, family, and colleagues knowing about their business," Keable said. "So, they use Ashley Madison with their husband or wife's consent, if not participation."

He foresees the company seeing even more of an increase over time because of the growing acceptance of this path, not so much just because of the downfall of laws like the one in New York.

"This is not an activist action by a governor," he said. "This is just a simple recognition that society's moved on since 100 years ago when that law was originally put on the books."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Pair of Arizona residents sentenced for migrant smuggling
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Tucson, Ariz. woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling undocumented migrants into the U.S., the Justice Department has announced.
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human remains found under a plastic tarp and brush in 1973 have now been determined to belong to Ruth Elizabeth Brenneman, a 14-year-old girl from York who went missing that year.
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Human remains found in a nature preserve in upstate New York have been confirmed to have belonged to a woman who went missing more than a decade ago.
Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.
Trump names Cabinet choices for surgeon general, CDC, FDA, USDA
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump names Cabinet choices for surgeon general, CDC, FDA, USDA
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has announced several additional Cabinet nominations to positions involving national health, labor, agriculture and security.
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
U.S. News // 1 day ago
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a deceased infant that was left in an Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box last month.
Eggs scarcer, prices soaring ahead of holiday season due to avian influenza
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eggs scarcer, prices soaring ahead of holiday season due to avian influenza
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Egg production is down and prices are higher as the holiday season approaches due to a particularly persistent strain of H5N1, or avian influenza, a prominent industry group says.
Dartmouth sorority, 2 fraternity members face misdemeanor charges in student's drowning death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dartmouth sorority, 2 fraternity members face misdemeanor charges in student's drowning death
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two members of a Dartmouth College fraternity and a sorority chapter are facing misdemeanor charges in relation to the drowning death of another student this past July, police announced in an update this week.
UPS will pay $45 million in fines with SEC settlement
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UPS will pay $45 million in fines with SEC settlement
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The world's largest courier service, UPS, will pay $45 million in fines after settling claims one of its units misrepresented earnings, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed in a release this week.
Trump chooses Bessent for treasury secretary, Vought for budget director
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump chooses Bessent for treasury secretary, Vought for budget director
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as his choice for treasury secretary and first-term official Russell Vought to head the Office of Management and Budget.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
18-year-old woman charged with leaving dead infant in Idaho Safe Haven Baby Box
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement