Dartmouth sorority, 2 fraternity members face misdemeanor charges in student's drowning death

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Two members of a Dartmouth College fraternity and a sorority chapter are facing misdemeanor charges in relation to the drowning death of another student this past July, police in Hanover, N.H., announced in an update this week. Authorities do not suspect foul play was involved in the death of Won Jang, nor do they believe hazing played a role, Hanover Police Department Chief Charlie Dennis told WPTZ News. Advertisement

Matthew Catrambone and Samuel Terry, both 21, were each charged with providing alcohol to minors.

"The evidence and facts do not support any type of hazing in this investigation, and the charges that came forth were certainly dealing with providing alcohol to individuals under 21 years of age," Dennis told reporters.

Jang, from Delaware, was found dead in a river around 65 feet from shore the morning after attending an off-campus event hosted by the Ivy League school's Alpha Phi Sorority. Beta Alpha Omega fraternity members provided the alcohol.

The biomedical engineering major was a member of the Beta Alpha Omega fraternity and was reported missing the following morning. The police chief said he couldn't swim.

Dennis said the Alpha Phi sorority was charged "as a corporation" with facilitating an underage alcohol house party, a misdemeanor.

The fraternity and sorority were suspended by the school days after the incident.

Officials never suspected foul play, according to an initial media release at the time of the incident.

Dennis also confirmed the department looked into anonymous tips that hazing may have been a factor but have since dismissed the claims.

It's believed Jang and other partygoers drank alcohol before deciding to swim in the Connecticut River, which runs through Hanover, N.H.

Heavy rain eventually forced people to leave but Jang remained unaccounted for.

His body had a blood alcohol level of 0.167 when he was discovered, according to an autopsy.

"A thorough investigation determined Won's death occurred as a result of a tragic accident and the decision to charge Matthew with a complaint alleging providing alcohol to others appears to be unrelated to the tragedy that occurred hours later," Catrambone's lawyer Eric Wilson told The Dartmouth.

The school said in a written statement to Manchester-based WMUR-TV: "Dartmouth has long valued the contributions that Greek organizations bring to the student experience, when they are operating within their stated values and standards. These organizations, as well as all Dartmouth students and community members, have a responsibility to ensure Dartmouth remains a safe, respectful, equitable, and inclusive community for students, faculty, and staff," the school

"Following the tragic loss of Won Jang during the summer, Dartmouth immediately suspended both Alpha Phi and Beta Alpha Omega, and an internal investigation was initiated. These suspensions remain in effect pending the results of Dartmouth's internal investigation and conduct process, which is still ongoing."