Nov. 22 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump will no longer be sentenced for his 34 criminal convictions next week after a New York judge ordered the case be put on hold Friday. New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan set a Dec. 2, due date for Trump's defense team to file a motion for dismissal. Trump's attorneys argue that the case should be tossed outright as Trump returns to the White House. Advertisement

The prosecution will have until Dec. 9, to file a response to Trump's motion.

Merchan received requests from Trump's attorneys and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both seeking various forms of relief in the case. Trump's request is for a leave in the case so he may file for dismissal.

Bragg maintains that Trump's conviction is proper and should stand. However, he said his office will not oppose a stay in the case while the court mulls its dismissal. He has proposed that sentencing be delayed until after Trump leaves office, leaving the conviction intact until 2029 or later.

Merchan has not announced a new date for sentencing, leaving the case on hold indefinitely.

Trump faces up to four years in prison for the 34-count conviction on charges of business fraud related to hiding hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.