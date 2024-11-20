Trump administration fills with allies, supporters including Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

1 of 5 | President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intentions to form new agencies and nominate unconventional, sometimes underqualified candidates to serve in his cabinet. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

Trump's first term as president was marred with numerous firings of top cabinet members who resisted carrying out some of his plans. Armed with political support on Capitol Hill and a newfound understanding of presidential immunity, appointing loyal cabinet members further clears the way for the 47th president to enact his policies.

These are the department heads, advisers and executive officers that will be working closely with Trump as he begins his next term on Jan. 20.

Attorney General

Pam Bondi

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi is Trump's new choice for U.S. Attorney General after his first pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name.

Bondi was Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019. She currently works as a private practice attorney. During Trump's first impeachment in 2019, Bondi acted as one of his defense attorneys.

"She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General," Trump said.

Trump announced his nomination of former congressman Gaetz, R-Fla., last week. The announcement renewed calls for the U.S. House to release the House Ethics Committee report on the investigation into Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct. Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., resisted the calls, citing that Gaetz is a private citizen after resigning from Congress.

Gaetz has been under federal investigation for sex trafficking over allegations of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl. He has denied these allegations.

Secretary of Health and Human Services

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Outspoken vaccine opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is Trump's choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, a former Democrat, renounced the party earlier this year and gave his endorsement to Trump. He has since spoken about Trump giving him the reins over health policy in the United States, describing broad changes to regulations concerning drinking water, food and vaccines.

Kennedy is a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines, calling them the "deadliest vaccine ever made." He has also espoused unfounded theories about routine vaccines like those for mumps and measles being linked to autism.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services oversees 13 federal agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again," Trump said in a statement.

Co-chairs of the Department of Government Efficiency

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump announced the formation of a new government agency, the Department of Government Efficiency, to be co-chaired by billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla nad owner of the social media platform X, along with former candidate for the Republican presidential nomination Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk has been a loud supporter of Trump since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who Musk initially endorsed for president, dropped out of the race. Musk has appeared with Trump at multiple events since the election.

Ramaswamy was among the candidates in the Republican primary who said they would support Trump if he won the nomination even if he was a convicted felon. During his own campaign he called for the abolishment of all federal agencies.

Trump said in a statement that the agency will become "'The Manhattan Project' of our time."

"To drive this kind of drastic change, the Department of Government Efficiency will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large-scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before," Trump said.

Secretary of Education

Linda McMahon

WWE co-founder and former onscreen personality Linda McMahon is Trump's choice to lead the Department of Education, an agency he and allies have threatened to close. McMahon was the administrator of the Small Business Administration under the first Trump administration.

Since Trump left office, McMahon has been the chair of the board for the America First Policy Institute. The far-right nonprofit think tank was founded in 2021.

Linda McMahon and estranged husband Vince McMahon are defendants with TKO Group Holdings -- the company that owns WWE -- in a case over sexual abuse of underage boys. The lawsuit alleges that WWE and the McMahons enabled former ring announcer Melvin Phillips Jr. to recruit and sexually abuse 12- and 13-year-old "ring boys." The boys were recruited by Phillips and WWE from locations where shows were to be held to help the ring crew assemble and disassemble the wrestling ring.

The McMahons allegedly knew of Phillips' "peculiar and unnatural interest" in young boys, in the words of Vince McMahon.

Chief of Staff

Susan Wiles

Trump's campaign manager Susan Wiles will serve as his Chief of Staff. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Wiles has been part of Trump's political campaigns since he entered politics in 2016. The 67-year-old served as his political director in Florida in 2016 and 2020. She was also part of Rick Scott's successful gubernatorial campaign in Florida in 2010 and Senate campaign in 2018.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," Trump said in a statement. "Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected."

Deputy Chief of Staff

Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller, Trump's senior adviser during his first administration, is returning to Washington with the president-elect as his deputy chief of staff. Miller was also involved in writing Trump's speeches during his first term.

Since Trump left office in 2021, Miller has been a regular on conservative political programming and an ardent supporter of the president-elect. The 39-year-old is also a proponent of Trump's plan to execute a mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Miller will also be an assistant to the president, according to a press release from Trump.

Secretary of State

Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio once challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. He has received Trump's nomination for secretary of state.

"It is my great honor to announce that Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be the U.S. secretary of state. Marco is a highly respected leader and a very powerful Voice for Freedom," Trump said in a statement Wednesday.

If Rubio is confirmed, he will be the first Latino person to hold the position.

Rubio has opposed providing support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia and supported Israel in its war with Hamas. He has also supported efforts to maintain U.S. alliances such as NATO. Trump has long threatened to withdraw from NATO.

Secretary of Defense

Pete Hegseth

Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth has been nominated by Trump to be the secretary of defense. The 44-year-old would be one of the youngest to ever head the department.

Hegseth is a veteran of the U.S. Army but he does not have any experience in military leadership. He would succeed Lloyd Austin III, an Army veteran of more than 40 years who commanded multiple divisions in the military and was the commanding general of U.S. forces overseeing combat operations in Iraq.

"Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First," Trump said in a statement. "First, with Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice -- Our Military will be Great Again and America will Never Back Down."

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., voiced concern about Hegseth's qualifications considering the conflicts abroad in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"The job of Secretary of Defense should not be an entry-level position and I question President-elect Trump's choice of a television news host to take on this immensely important role," Smith said in a statement. "I am concerned about his inexperience given the security challenges we face around the world."

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Kristi Noem

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been nominated for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The role oversees customs, border and immigration enforcement.

In 2018, Noem became the first woman to be elected governor of South Dakota. She has been a vocal supporter of Trump and his policies regarding immigration and border security. In 2021, she sent members of the South Dakota National Guard to the Southern Border in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's request for assistance. She did so again earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Noem came under fire after revealing in her book that she killed a puppy and falsely claiming that she met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Noem's spokesperson said the publisher "conflated world leaders" in error.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

John Ratcliffe

Trump's former intelligence chief John Ratcliffe has been nominated for the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ratcliffe was confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence in 2020 after withdrawing his name the first time he was nominated. Trump awarded him with the National Security Medal later that year.

"I look forward to John being the first person ever to serve in both of our nation's highest Intelligence positions," Trump said in a statement. "He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional rights of all Americans, while ensuring the highest levels of national security and peace through strength."

National Security Adviser

Mike Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., has been named as Trump's national security adviser. Waltz has served in the U.S. House since 2020 and is the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress.

Waltz serves on the House committees on the armed services, foreign affairs, intelligence and oversight and accountability. He is also on the task force on the attempted assassination of Trump. He has also served in the White House and the Pentagon.

"Together with President Trump and his team, we will confront the evolving challenges of today's world and hold firm against those who would harm our way of life," Waltz said in a statement. "Our nation deserves nothing less than bold, unwavering leadership and that's what he will deliver."

Director of National Intelligence

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard has been named as Trump's nominee for the director of national intelligence.

Gabbard ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 unsuccessfully and has since left the party to become a Republican. She endorsed Trump for president in 2024 and became part of his inner circle as he campaigned.

Gabbard served four terms in the U.S. House, representing Hawaii, prior to attempting a run for president. She served on the committees on armed services, homeland security and foreign affairs. She is an Army National Guard veteran.

Gabbard has repeated conspiracy theories pushed by Kremlin-based propaganda against Ukraine, raising further questions about her. Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney reacted to comments by Gabbard about such a conspiracy theory, saying it "may well cost lives." This was weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Gabbard's potential role as director of national intelligence would give her broad control over more than a dozen intelligence agencies and she would be privy to the most sensitive national security secrets.

Ambassador to the United Nations

Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has been nominated to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, a role Nikki Haley held during Trump's first term.

Stefanik is in her first term in the U.S. House. She serves on the committees on armed services, intelligence and education and the workforce. She is also on the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, a committee that was established in 2023 in response to the federal investigations of Trump.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement.

Ambassador to Israel

Mike Huckabee

Trump announced last week that he will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. He would be the first non-Jewish appointee for this role since 2011, if confirmed.

Huckabee served as the governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007. He also chaired the National Governors Association from 2006 to 2007. He is the father of current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump's former White House press secretary.

"Mike has been a great public servant, governor, and leader in faith for many years," Trump wrote. "He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him."

Special envoy to the Middle East

Steven Witkoff

Real estate investor Steven Witkoff will serve as Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, according to Politico, The Times of Israel and Axios.

Witkoff is a regular golf partner of Trump's who does not have any diplomatic experience. It is a role that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held during his first term in office. Kushner also lacked prior relevant experience.

Witkoff is the founder, chairman and co-CEO of the Witkoff real estate company. The company invests in luxury real estate in New York City.

"Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous," Trump said in a statement on social media.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin

Former New York congressman Lee Zeldin is Trump's nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2023. He is a U.S. Army veteran and a former lawyer.

Trump said Zeldin will carry out his goal of broad deregulation around environmental policies.

"He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water, on the planet," Trump said in a statement.

Secretary of the Interior

Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum, a former candidate for the Republican presidential nomination and former governor of North Dakota, is Trump's nomination for Secretary of the Interior.

Burgum will also be the chairman of a newly formed National Energy Council. Trump said the council will consist of departments and agencies that are involved in various aspects of U.S. energy production, permitting and distribution.

Deb Haaland is the current Secretary of the Interior and was the first Native American to serve as a member of the U.S. Cabinet. The position is responsible for managing and conserving federal land and national resources. They lead several agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the National Park Service.

Solicitor General

John Sauer

Trump has tapped one of his attorneys, Dean John Sauer, to be his nominee for Solicitor General. Sauer served as Trump's attorney in his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court claiming that he is insulated from prosecution due to broad presidential immunity.

Sauer and Trump won the case, granting Trump immunity for acting in his role as president and the presumption of immunity for official acts.

"John is a deeply accomplished, masterful appellate attorney, who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia in the United States Supreme Court, served as Solicitor General of Missouri for six years, and has extensive experience practicing before the U.S. Supreme Court and other Appellate Courts," Trump said in a statement.

Deputy Attorney General

Todd Blanche

Trump's attorney in his hush money trial in New York, Todd Blanche, is his nominee for Deputy Attorney General. Blanche and Trump lost the case in New York and Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of business fraud for allegedly hiding hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

If confirmed, Blanche would serve under the Attorney General, a position Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is nominated for.

"Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long," Trump said in a statement.

Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission

Brendan Carr

Brendan Carr, commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, is Trump's pick for the agency's new chairman. Carr is serving his third term as commissioner after being nominated by Trump in 2017.

Carr has pushed back on regulating artificial intelligence, most recently criticizing an FCC rule meant to make the use of AI-generated political content more transparent. He was also a contributor to Project 2025, the more than 900-page far-right policy playbook that Trump has claimed he is not involved with. Carr penned the chapter on proposals for revamping the FCC.

Trump called Carr a "warrior for Free Speech," in a statement announcing his selection.

Secretary of Energy

Chris Wright

President-elect Trump will nominate Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy. Liberty Energy is an oil fracking and natural gas company.

Wright has denied the connection between climate change and extreme weather events, and has voiced skepticism of the role humans have on climate change.

Along with the office of Secretary of Energy, Trump has proposed Wright will be a part of the newly-formed National Energy Council.

"He has worked in nuclear, solar, geothermal and oil and gas," Trump said in a statement. "Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American shale revolution that fueled American energy independence."

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Doug Collins

Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins has been selected by Trump to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Collins served in the U.S. House from 2013 to 2021.

Collins has been a member of the U.S. Air Force since 2002, currently serving as a chaplain. He is also an attorney.

Secretary of Transportation

Sean Duffy

Another selection from the Fox umbrella of networks, Trump will nominate Fox Business host Sean Duffy as his Secretary of Transportation. Duffy is a former member of the U.S. House, representing Wisconsin District 7 from 2010 to 2019.

The head of the Department of Transportation is in charge of federal transportation projects and safety regulations for all modes of U.S. transportation.

In Trump's announcement, he said Duffy will eliminate "DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers," insinuating that professionals in those positions were hired to adhere to diversity, equity and inclusion policies and thus made flight less safe.

"He will prioritize excellence, competence, competitiveness and beauty when rebuilding America's highways, tunnels, bridges and airports," Trump said. "He will ensure our ports and dams serve our economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers."

Secretary of Commerce

Howard Lutnick

Trump has called on billionaire Howard Lutnick as his nominee for Secretary of Commerce. This position oversees 13 bureaus and offices including the International Trade Administration, the Census Bureau, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Lutnick, a close companion to Trump, has shared his support of the president-elect's proposals for hiking tariffs, cutting taxes for the wealthy and eliminating regulations on corporations. He said at the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden last month he supports a 60% tariff on imports.

"He will lead our Tariff and Trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative," Trump said in a statement.

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Dr. Mehmet Oz

Trump will look to another television personality in Dr. Mehmet Oz for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator. If confirmed, Oz would lead the federal agencies providing healthcare services and coverage to low-income households and senior citizens.

Oz rose to fame through his association with Oprah Winfrey, appearing on her television show. In 2022, he ran for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, losing out to Sen. John Fetterman. He is a cardiothoracic surgeon and served on Trump's Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in 2018 and 2020.

Despite his fame, Oz does not have any apparent experience relevant to leading a government agency. However, Trump said in a statement "there may be no Physician more qualified and capable."

U.S. Ambassador to NATO

Matt Whitaker

Matt Whitaker, the attorney general under Trump from 2018 to 2019, has been tapped to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to NATO under the new Trump administration. Whitaker succeeded Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

Whitaker is a former football player with the University of Iowa who serves as a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

"I have full confidence in Matt's ability to represent the United States with Strength, Integrity and unwavering Dedication," Trump said on social media.