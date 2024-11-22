Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 5:25 PM

2 men guilty in case of migrant family freezing to death at U.S.-Canada border

By Don Jacobson
Two men accused of human smuggling were found guilty Friday on charges they were responsible for the deaths of a migrant family who succumbed to the cold while attempting to walk across the U.S.-Canada during a blizzard. Photo by Mike Kachline/Wikimedia Commons
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Minnesota on Friday found two men guilty of human smuggling in a case in which a family from India froze to death along the Canada-U. S. border in 2022.

Steve Anthony Shand and Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel were each convicted on four counts, including conspiracy to bring aliens into the United States, by jury of seven men and five women started after an hour of deliberations in Fergus Falls, Minn., prosecutors said.

The case centered around the deaths of Jagdish Patel, 39; his wife, Vaishaliben Patel, 37; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and their three-year-old son, Dharmik, who were found dead in a field in Manitoba, Canada, just yards from the U.S. border on Jan. 19, 2022.

The Patel family and defendant Harshkumar Patel are not related. Jury selection in the case began Monday.

Authorities said Shand, a 50-year-old Florida man, and Harshkumar Patel, a 29-year-old alleged human trafficking operator, conspired to bring the Patel family and two other Indian migrants across the border from Canada to the United States in rural northern Minnesota.

An investigation determined that the four victims became separated from the group as they walked across a remote stretch of the border at night during a blizzard while trying to reach a van being driven by Shand on the U.S. side.

"This trial exposed the unthinkable cruelty of human smuggling and of those criminal organizations that value profit and greed over humanity," Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andy Luger told reporters following the verdicts. "Our office prosecutes crimes every day, but what was revealed in this trial was far beyond even some of the most significant criminal behavior we have seen and we have addressed."

Shand was arrested by border authorities around the time the Patels' bodies were discovered while Harshkumar Patel was taken into custody in Chicago earlier this year.

Shand's attorney said his client was merely a taxi driver who didn't know what he was getting into, but during closing arguments, prosecutors said both men were motivated purely by greed.

"You have now seen how these two men put profit above people's lives, and you have seen the consequences of those choices. That's what this case is about," prosecutor Michael McBride told the jury, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. "To them, all of those people were nothing but dollar signs."

