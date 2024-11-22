NYC committee approves 'historic' rezoning allowing 80,000 new housing units

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says approval of his "City of Yes" rezoning plan by a key City Council committee on Thursday marks a "historic" moment for housing affordability in the city. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A "historic" rezoning plan in New York City that would open the way for 80,000 new housing units has been approved by an important City Council committee. The rezoning is meant to lead the way for Mayor Eric Adams's "City of Yes," his plan to tackle rising unaffordability of housing in the nation's biggest city. Advertisement

The mayor wanted rezoning that would have accommodated 109,000 units but the council made some modifications, which lowered the number.

After its passage by the Committee on Land Use and Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises on Thursday, the plan will now come before the full city council for a vote.

The mayor appeared happy to accept the changes.

"Thanks to our shared commitment in building critically needed housing, we have reached an agreement on a historic plan that could open the doors to a little more housing in every neighborhood in our city, with no borough, block or backyard left behind," Adams said in a statement.

"If passed, New York City will, once again, serve as a model to the nation one government's infinite ability to take challenges head-on, set forth a bold agenda, and get the job done."

Advertisement

The modified plan made some concessions that would allow some homeowners to convert a garage or basement into an in-law suite and would allow for parking requirement changes depending on neighborhoods and public transportation.

Adams said the city is dedicating $5 billion to the project for city and critical infrastructure. The state of New York contributed $1 billion to support affordable housing.

"New York has a housing affordability crisis and there's only one way out building more housing," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "That's why earlier this year; I fought tooth and nail for a major package of reforms and investments that will build thousands of new homes for everyday New Yorkers.

"We've got it done, in part, because of strong partnerships with our colleagues in New York City and I'm proud to stand with them as they move forward with their plan to build a little more housing in every neighborhood."