Nov. 22, 2024 / 6:58 PM

Defense rests in Daniel Penny trial after testimony contradicting 'chokehold' charge

By Don Jacobson
Defense attorneys for 24-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Penny rested their case Friday without calling him to the witness stand. Penny charged with manslaughter in the chokehold death of a Black homeless man on the New York City subway in May 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Daniel Penny, accused of manslaughter in last year's death of a Black homeless man on the New York City subway, rested their case Friday after disputing his "chokehold" actually caused the man's death.

Perry's lawyers wrapped up their case in Manhattan Criminal Court without calling the 26-year-old ex-Marine to the stand as he faces charges of causing the death of troubled, homeless Jordan Neely by putting him in a fatal chokehold in May 2023 after Neely made verbal threats that scared subway passengers.

The decision means the trial, which began on Nov. 1, will next proceed to closing statements and jury deliberations after a Thanksgiving holiday recess.

Penny, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. Prosecutors say Neely, a street performer and Michael Jackson impersonator, was put in a chokehold until he died on the floor of an F train car on the Lower East Side. They claim that Penny used excessive force as witnesses said Neely never showed a weapon or attacked anyone on the subway.

Penny's attorneys, however, have cited other passengers who testified they were afraid of Neely. Several said they were extremely scared and that Neely's behavior went beyond the typical subway performance routine.

Investigators said Penny grabbed Neely, pulled him to the floor and held him in a chokehold for about six minutes as a bystander recorded part of the incident in a video that went viral on social media.

On Thursday, defense attorneys attempted to challenge prosecutors' case with expert testimony from Dr. Satish Chundru, a Texas-based medical examiner, who disagreed that Penny's actions caused Neely's death.

He challenged the conclusions of Dr. Cynthia Harris, the medical examiner who performed Neely's autopsy, that the chokehold itself caused Neely to die, instead blaming his underlying health conditions.

Chundru said Harris' conclusions were merely speculation and that Neely instead likely died from a combination of schizophrenia, sickle cell disease, the stress of the struggle and the synthetic cannabinoids in his system, The Gothamist reported.

