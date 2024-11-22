GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate DOE

Sen. Mike Rounds (C), R-S.D., on Thursday introduced legislation to eliminate the Department of Education. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds has introduced legislation to eliminate the Department of Education, a policy that President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on ahead of the general election. Rounds, of South Dakota, announced the so-called Returning Education to Our States Act on Thursday, describing the department -- founded nearly 45 years ago -- as having grown bloated and ineffective.

"The federal Department of Education has never educated a single student, and it's long past time to end this bureaucratic Department that causes more harm than good," he said in a statement.

If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by the president, the bill would abolish the Department of Education 180 days after becoming law.

The Department of Education was born May 4, 1980, following the division of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, from which also gave rise to the Department of Health and Human services.

Its main function is to authorize, oversee and fund dozens of programs, including K-Grade 12 education, special education, school lunch programs and student financial aid.

While seeking to eliminate the department, Rounds acknowledged that there are at least 25 "important" programs within it would be redirected to other departments under the proposed legislation. For instance, grants and loan programs would fall under the authorization of the Treasury, programs specifically for Native Americans and Hawaiians would be transferred to the Department of Interior and programs to assist those with disabilities would be overseen by the Department of Health and Human services.

Rounds' introduction of the bill comes after Trump repeatedly campaigned ahead of the Nov. 5 election, which he won, to eliminate the Department of Education.

Earlier this week, the president-elect nominated Linda McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, to head the department.

"We will send education back to the states, and Linda will spearhead the effort," Trump said.

Rounds said he has worked for years to eliminate the department and was "pleased" that Trump shares his vision.

"We all know local control is best when it comes to education," Rounds said.

"Local school boards and state Departments of Education know best what their students need, not unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C."