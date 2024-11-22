Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 2:22 AM

GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate DOE

By Darryl Coote
Sen. Mike Rounds (C), R-S.D., on Thursday introduced legislation to eliminate the Department of Education. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Mike Rounds (C), R-S.D., on Thursday introduced legislation to eliminate the Department of Education. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Mike Rounds has introduced legislation to eliminate the Department of Education, a policy that President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on ahead of the general election.

Rounds, of South Dakota, announced the so-called Returning Education to Our States Act on Thursday, describing the department -- founded nearly 45 years ago -- as having grown bloated and ineffective.

"The federal Department of Education has never educated a single student, and it's long past time to end this bureaucratic Department that causes more harm than good," he said in a statement.

If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by the president, the bill would abolish the Department of Education 180 days after becoming law.

The Department of Education was born May 4, 1980, following the division of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, from which also gave rise to the Department of Health and Human services.

Its main function is to authorize, oversee and fund dozens of programs, including K-Grade 12 education, special education, school lunch programs and student financial aid.

While seeking to eliminate the department, Rounds acknowledged that there are at least 25 "important" programs within it would be redirected to other departments under the proposed legislation. For instance, grants and loan programs would fall under the authorization of the Treasury, programs specifically for Native Americans and Hawaiians would be transferred to the Department of Interior and programs to assist those with disabilities would be overseen by the Department of Health and Human services.

Rounds' introduction of the bill comes after Trump repeatedly campaigned ahead of the Nov. 5 election, which he won, to eliminate the Department of Education.

Earlier this week, the president-elect nominated Linda McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment, to head the department.

"We will send education back to the states, and Linda will spearhead the effort," Trump said.

Rounds said he has worked for years to eliminate the department and was "pleased" that Trump shares his vision.

"We all know local control is best when it comes to education," Rounds said.

"Local school boards and state Departments of Education know best what their students need, not unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C."

Latest Headlines

Democrat Bob Casey concedes to Dave McCormick in Pa. U.S. Senate race
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democrat Bob Casey concedes to Dave McCormick in Pa. U.S. Senate race
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Bob Casey on Thursday conceded his the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race to Republican challenger Dave McCormick.
Biden condemns ICC arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant as 'outrageous'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden condemns ICC arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant as 'outrageous'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has denounced the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant
Two Florida deputies dead, one critical after 'horrific' crash
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two Florida deputies dead, one critical after 'horrific' crash
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Two sheriff's deputies were killed and a third was in critical condition after a "horrific crash" in Florida on Thursday, authorities said.
Man sentenced for detonating explosive device outside Alabama AG's office
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man sentenced for detonating explosive device outside Alabama AG's office
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An Alabama man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for detonating an explosive device outside the state attorney general's office in Montgomery in February, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday.
Regulators will oversee cash apps including Apple, PayPal and Zelle
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Regulators will oversee cash apps including Apple, PayPal and Zelle
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will start overseeing non-bank companies that offer financial services like online payments and wallet apps, the agency announced Thursday.
USDA recalls 167K pounds of contaminated ground beef from Mich. producer
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
USDA recalls 167K pounds of contaminated ground beef from Mich. producer
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says it has recalled 167,000 pounds of ground beef over concerns of possible E. coli contamination.
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Former Republican member of Congress Matt Gaetz announced Thursday he is withdrawing from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general.
American Airlines deploys tech to shame line-jumpers during holiday travel
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
American Airlines deploys tech to shame line-jumpers during holiday travel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- American Airlines says it is rolling out technology that "shames" passengers who try to board fights ahead of their designated groups as airports prepare for the busy Thanksgiving travel season.
Wisconsin kayaker alive, 'safe' after faking his death, police say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Wisconsin kayaker alive, 'safe' after faking his death, police say
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin kayaker who allegedly faked his death over the summer is alive and "safe" but won't disclose his location, police said Thursday.
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Thursday a high-ranking Mexican cartel leader arrested in California has been charged with international drug trafficking and money laundering after faking his own death.
