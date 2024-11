Amazon says it will invest $4 billion in the AI startup Anthropic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Amazon said on Friday that it will provide $4 billion more into the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup Anthropic with its Amazon Web Service becoming its primary cloud and training partner. Anthropic, which was founded by former OpenAI research executives and now stands as one of its chief competitors, had already received $4 billion from Amazon, making its total investment in the company $8 billion. Amazon, however, remains a minority investor in the AI effort.

Anthropic is the developer of the Claude chatbot, which has become one of the leading chatbot on the market along with ChatGPT, by OpenAI, and Gemini, by Google.

Amazon said Anthropic and AWS have collaborated with AWS cloud customers getting early access to its benefits.

"The response from AWS customers who are developing generative AI applications powered by Anthropic in Amazon Bedrock has been remarkable," Matt Garman, AWS CEO, said in a statement.

"By continuing to deploy Anthropic models in Amazon Bedrock and collaborating with Anthropic on the development of our custom Trainium chip, we'll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve generative AI technologies."



Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, said the last 12 months have been a breakout year for the Claude chatbot and its growth has benefited millions of users on Amazon Bedrock.

"We're looking forward to working with Amazon to train and power our most advanced AI models using AWS Trainium and helping to unlock the full potential of their technology," Amodei said.