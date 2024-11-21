Trending
U.S. unveils new weapons package for Ukraine, including anti-personnel landmines

By Darryl Coote
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said anti-personnel landmines the United States included in a new package of weaponry for the European country will be used to slow Russia's advances. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said anti-personnel landmines the United States included in a new package of weaponry for the European country will be used to slow Russia's advances. File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday announced another package of weaponry, including anti-personnel landmines, for Ukraine, as the Biden administration seeks to surge assistance to Kyiv amid uncertanity over the future of the war and continued U.S. support under the incoming Trump administration.

The package is valued at $275 million, according to a statement from the Pentagon, and adds to the nearly $60.1 billion in military assistance the Biden administration has committed to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022.

The new aid includes ammunition -- including for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems -- electrical equipment for F-16 fighter jet support, an array of missiles, drones, protective gear and the anti-personnel landmines, along with an assortment of other weaponry.

The inclusion of anti-personnel landmines comes on the heels of President Joe Biden authorizing Ukrainians to use the controversial weapon in the war.

The authorization marks the second time in a matter of days that Biden has approved Ukraine's use of new weaponry. On Tuesday, Russia said Ukraine attacked its Bryansk region with U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems for the first time in the 1,000-day-old war.

Biden had been reluctant in signing off on Ukraine using ATACMS to attack deeper in Russian territory over fears of escalating the war.

On the same day of the attack, President Vladimir Putin approved changes to nuclear engagement rules, seemingly in response to Ukraine's use of the U.S.-supplied long-range missiles.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in Laos on Wednesday, that the approval of anti-personnel landmines reflects the changing nature of the war, and will be used to slow down Russia's advances.

"What we've seen most recently is because the Russians have been so unsuccessful in the way that they have been fighting they've kind of changed their tactics a bit and they don't lead with their mechanized forces anymore," He said.

Instead, Austin explained, they lead with dismounted forces that attempt to clear the way for mechanized forces to move in.

Ukrainians have been fabricating their own anti-personnel landmines, he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine highlighted the inclusion of the landmines in his nightly address Wednesday, stating they will be used to "stop Russian assaults."

"This will really strengthen our guys on the frontline," he said, while thanking the United States for the support.

The weaponry announced Wednesday is the 70th tranche since August 2021 under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows arms to be sent directly from U.S. stockpiles.

The announcement comes as the outgoing Biden administration seeks to secure as much assistance for Ukraine prior to the Trump administration taking over.

Trump has criticized U.S. support for Ukraine and has said he could end the war in 24 hours.

The Biden administration has committed to sending Ukraine $7.1 billion worth of weaponry from its stockpiles before Trump takes office in January. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters last week that, despite it being a short amount of time, "this department cant do incredible work" over the next two months.

"So, I expect that for the next coming months of this administration you're going to continue to see those packages draw down from what's available in our stockpiles," she said.

"We're committed to ensuring that Ukraine has what it needs to be successful on the battlefield."

