Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2024 / 3:40 PM

Life-threatening floods predicted as 'atmospheric river' pounds Calif., Pacific N.W.

By Mike Heuer
The National Weather Service says continued heavy rainfall could create life-threatening flooding in northern California and areas of the Pacific Northwest through the weekend. Image by the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service says continued heavy rainfall could create life-threatening flooding in northern California and areas of the Pacific Northwest through the weekend. Image by the National Weather Service

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Areas of northern California and the Pacific Northwest were drenched with intense rainfall and placed under warnings of life-threatening flooding as an "atmospheric river" pounded the region on Thursday.

The area is getting more rain and snow while recovering from a deadly "bomb cyclone" that passed through the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The strong atmospheric river will continue to bring heavy rain and dangerous flooding to northern California through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Puget Sound Energy crews are restoring power to more than 282,000 customers in western Washington State on Thursday after more than 400,000 customers lost power during the bomb cyclone that came through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Related

Most PSE customers should have their power restored by noon Saturday, utility officials said.

The storm killed at least two and produced hurricane-force winds with speeds of up to 77 mph that knocked down trees and power lines before dying down on Wednesday morning.

The storm system affected the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia and combined with the atmospheric river that is slowly passing through northern California.

A woman died when a tree fell onto her home in Bellevue, Wash., and another woman died when a tree fell onto her homeless encampment in Lynnwood, which is located north of Seattle.

Advertisement

The Pacific Northwest also will see a new storm system develop that will cause gusty winds on Friday and heavy snowfall in the mountains that will spread toward the northern Rockies through the weekend.

The atmospheric river over northern California will bring between 6 and 12 inches of rainfall to the area while the storm system remains relatively stationary through the weekend after peaking in intensity on Thursday.

The NWS says a developing storm system off the coast of Oregon and Washington state will bring gusty winds, rough surf and power outages along the states' coastlines on Friday.

The weather in northern California prompted local officials to require tire chains on vehicles except those with four-wheel-drive and snow tires while traveling along Interstate 80 from Kingvale to Truckee and from the Donner Lake interchange in Nevada County to four miles west of Nyack in Placer County.

Vehicles on Highway 50 were not required to use tire chains as of Thursday morning, but that might change.

Latest Headlines

Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Former Republican member of Congress Matt Gaetz announced Thursday he is withdrawing from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general.
American Airlines deploys tech to shame line-jumpers during holiday travel
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
American Airlines deploys tech to shame line-jumpers during holiday travel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- American Airlines says it is rolling out technology that "shames" passengers who try to board fights ahead of their designated groups as airports prepare for the busy Thanksgiving travel season.
Wisconsin kayaker alive, 'safe' after faking his death, police say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin kayaker alive, 'safe' after faking his death, police say
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin kayaker who allegedly faked his death over the summer is alive and "safe" but won't disclose his location, police said Thursday.
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Thursday a high-ranking Mexican cartel leader arrested in California has been charged with international drug trafficking and money laundering after faking his own death.
Father of accused Ga. school shooter pleads not guilty to murder, other charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Father of accused Ga. school shooter pleads not guilty to murder, other charges
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Colin Gray, father of accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived his appearance at an arraignment hearing as he faces murder and many other charges.
Illinois Supreme Court overturns Smollett's hoax hate crime conviction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Illinois Supreme Court overturns Smollett's hoax hate crime conviction
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett no longer has a conviction for orchestrating a hate crime hoax after the Illinois Supreme Court overturned his 2021 conviction on Thursday.
Critics warn bill OK'd by House will allow Trump administration to silence nonprofits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Critics warn bill OK'd by House will allow Trump administration to silence nonprofits
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill that Democrats and other critics warn will allow President-elect Donald Trump to crush nonprofit organizations that are critical of him and his policies.
Existing homes sales jump 3.4% in October, first increase in 3 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Existing homes sales jump 3.4% in October, first increase in 3 years
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Existing home sales jumped 3.4% in October, marking the first year-over-year monthly increase in housing sales since July 2021, according to figures released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.
Police report gives new details of sex assault allegation against Trump's defense pick
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police report gives new details of sex assault allegation against Trump's defense pick
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A California police report released this week has provided the most detailed account yet of allegations made by woman who says she was sexually assaulted by President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary.
U.S. joins G7 sanctions against Russian banks accused of aiding war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. joins G7 sanctions against Russian banks accused of aiding war in Ukraine
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned dozens of Russian banks and securities registrars as part of a broader move by G7 nations targeting Russia's war on Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement