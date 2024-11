Pennsylvania enacted a new law that would fine anyone caught using or selling license plate flippers $2,000. The devices conceal vehicles' license plates with the push of a button to avoid automated tolls and speed cameras, according to police. Photo courtesy of PA Department of Transportation

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania has enacted a new law that bans drivers from selling or installing license plate flippers to evade speed cameras and automated tolls. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed the measure, called Act 150, into law Monday. Once the law goes into effect in 60 days, anyone caught using or selling license plate flippers would be fined $2,000. Advertisement

License plate flippers, which are used at auto shows to switch between decorative plates, are being found on vehicles across the country to escape detection by toll systems and speed cameras, according to law enforcement.

"When affixed to vehicles, these devices can be used to conceal a license plate, modify its appearance or switch one license plate to another. Drivers can use these devices to evade identification for purposes such as avoiding tolls, reckless driving or even more nefarious criminal activity," the bill's co-sponsors, state Reps. Greg Scott and Pat Gallagher wrote, in a memorandum earlier this year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reported $105 million in lost tolls in September 2021 after switching to automatic toll collection, according to the Pennsylvania Capital Star.

"With speed cams and red-light cams becoming more and more prevalent, there are technologies that are coming out for people to evade safety on the roads," said Gallagher.

Advertisement I'm excited to announce that my bill with @RepGregScott banning license plate flipping devices has been signed into law! https://t.co/qhT7OqmvgL— Pat Gallagher (@RepPGallagher) November 19, 2024