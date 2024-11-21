Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2024 / 3:01 PM

Illinois Supreme Court overturns Smollett's hoax hate crime conviction

By Mike Heuer
Actor Jussie Smollett saw his 2021 conviction on felony charges related to hoax claims of a hate crime thrown out by the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett no longer has a conviction for orchestrating a hate crime hoax after the Illinois Supreme Court overturned his 2021 conviction on Thursday.

In the 32-page decision, the state's highest court agreed with Smollett that his conviction for filing a false police report alleging he was the victim of a hate crime violated his Fifth Amendment protection against double jeopardy.

The initial charges filed by former Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx against Smollett, 42, were dropped in 2019 in exchange for his paying a $10,000 fine and doing community service.

But two years later a special prosecutor re-charged him in the case, and a jury found him guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct for orchestrating the hate crime by paying two men $3,500 to "attack" him on a Chicago street.

He knew the men from the set of the Empire television show of which Smollett was a cast member.

Smollett is Black and gay and in a police report filed on Jan. 29, 2019, said two "white supremacists" shouted racial epithets and homophobic slurs while wearing red "MAGA" hats, assaulted him and put a noose around his neck in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood and shouted, "This is MAGA country."

Smollett briefly was hospitalized to treat what he claimed were injuries sustained during the hoax hate crime.

Police investigated the incident, which generated considerable publicity that initially favored Smollett until the investigation revealed he had orchestrated the entire event.

The two men who assisted Smollett testified against him during the trial.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months in prison, ordered him to pay $120,106 in restitution to Chicago and required him to spend the first 150 days of his sentence in the Cook County Jail.

Smollett served six days of his sentence before his attorneys secured his release pending the appeal, which led to the Illinois Supreme Court's reversal of his conviction on Thursday.

Smollett has continually denied he orchestrated the hate crime hoax.

