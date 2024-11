Edward Kelley 35, of Maryville, Tenn., was convicted Wednesday of plotting to kill FBI agents who were investigating his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Photo courtesy of Justice Department/ Statement of Facts

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted of plotting to kill federal authorities investigating his involvement in the insurrection. Edward Kelley, 35, of Maryville, Tenn., was convicted by a federal jury on Wednesday following a three-day trial. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 7, the Justice Department said in a statement. Advertisement

Kelley had been among the mob of supporters of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in January 2021 to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Prosecutors showed during the trial that Kelley had a so-called kill list of FBI agents and others who were involved in investigating his insurrection case.

An unnamed defendant, who previously pleaded guilty to aiding Kelley in the conspiracy, testified that they planned to attack the Knoxville FBI Field Office with car bombs and incendiary devices dropped by drones.

They also planned to assassinate FBI employees at their homes and public places, such as movie theaters, the defendant said.

The jury handed down its conviction less than two weeks after Kelley was convicted by a judge of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Prosecutors said he had assaulted law enforcement and used a piece of wood to smash a window to gain access to the facility.

He is to be sentenced April 7 in the case.