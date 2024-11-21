Trending
Nov. 21, 2024 / 2:26 PM

Critics warn bill OK'd by House will allow Trump administration to silence nonprofits

By Joe Fisher
The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that Democrats warn will allow President-elect Donald Trump to silence organizations that are critical of him and his policies. File Pool Photo by Allison Robbert/UPI
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill that Democrats and other critics warn will allow President-elect Donald Trump to silence nonprofit organizations that are critical of him and his policies.

The Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act empowers the Secretary of the Treasury to remove the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit organization the administration considers to be providing support to terrorist organizations.

The broad definition of "support" leaves the door open for the government to target those providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza and chilling free speech, Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union, tells UPI.

"It's really concerning after the results of the election to give Donald Trump more authority to go after his critics and silence them," Hamadanchy said. "He may use it to go after civil societies in general, groups that oppose his agenda, and shut down people that oppose his agenda. People that he talked about a lot of the time on the campaign trail that are his enemies."

The ACLU led a coalition of more than 120 nonprofit organizations speaking out against the bill ahead of its first vote on the House floor last week. The coalition penned a letter warning that a Treasury Secretary is likely to wield this newly imbued authority in a discriminatory and politically motivated fashion.

The bill is championed by House Republicans, led by Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y. Fifty-two Democrats also voted in support of the bill during the first round of voting. On Tuesday, 15 Democrats joined 204 Republicans to pass it.

When Smith introduced the bill for another vote, he chastised the Democratic support that it lost in the past week. He noted that it was unanimously approved by the Ways and Means Committee and received support in the Senate.

"And yet, despite that consistent showing of bipartisan support, the majority of our Democrat colleagues voted last week to block passage of this bill," Smith said. "Why? Because President Trump won the election. Don't take my word for it. Our Democrat colleagues said it themselves on this Floor."

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, called it the "death penalty bill."

"This is the death penalty bill that we're considering today. The bill that empowers Donald Trump to extinguish the life of any nonprofit, of any civic society group which happens to be on his enemies list," Doggett said. "Authoritarianism is not born overnight. It creeps in. It erodes our freedoms. A tyrant tightens his grip, not just by seizing power but when he demands new powers and those who can stop him willingly cede and bend to his will."

Doggett is on the Ways and Means Committee that voted 38-0 to move the bill to the House floor in September, though he called for it to be amended after voicing the same concerns about its effects.

Doggett added that the guise of the bill -- opposing terrorism and stopping the taxation of American hostages held abroad -- is not what he objects to.

"Of course we oppose terrorism and all who support terrorists," Doggett said. "That's why it is already a federal criminal offense to provide material support for terrorism or foreign entities that are engaged in terrorism."

Democrats attempted to break the tax provision that would suspend and reimburse taxes and penalties for hostages held abroad away from the rest of the bill. This is the part of the bill that Smith noted received unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate. Smith and Republicans opposed that effort to keep the provision part of the larger package.

In October, the Internal Revenue Service renewed its tax relief policy for taxpayers affected by terrorist attacks.

With its passage through the House, the bill moves to the U.S. Senate where Democrats hold the majority until the end of the year.

Trump has not announced his nomination for Secretary of Treasury.

