Nov. 21, 2024 / 1:55 PM

Existing homes sales jump 3.4% in October, first increase in 3 years

By Clyde Hughes
Existing home sales in October were up 3.4% from the previous month and showed their first monthly year-over-year increase since 2021, the National Association of Realtors reported Thursday. File Photo by Dan Moyle/Flickr
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Existing home sales jumped 3.4% in October, marking the first year-over-year monthly increase in housing sales since July 2021, according to figures released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.

The group reported a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.96 million, representing a 2.9% increase from the same time last year.

Home prices, meanwhile, continued their upward trend for the 16th straight month. Median existing home sales prices have jumped 4% from this time last year to $407,200. Existing home inventory crept up 0.7% in October over the previous month.

"The worst of the downturn in home sales could be over, with increasing inventory leading to more transactions," Lawrence Yun the association's chief economist, said in a statement. "

"Additional job gains and continued economic growth appear assured, resulting in growing housing demand."

While existing home sales and inventory is improving, the association said mortgages remain somewhat of a stumbling block. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, according to Freddie Mac, averaged 6.78% as of Nov. 14. That is down from 6.79% last week and 7.44% one year ago.

"For most first-time homebuyers, mortgage financing is critically important," Yun said. "While mortgage rates remain elevated, they are expected to stabilize."

The NAR said all four U.S. regions of the country saw medium price increases on existing homes, up from $391,600 median a year ago.

"Additional inventory and more home building activity will help price increases moderate next year," Yun said.

