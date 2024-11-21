Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2024 / 4:20 PM

DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.

By Doug Cunningham
An accused high-ranking Mexican drug lord who allegedly oversaw the distribution of 40,000 kilos of methamphetamine in the United States has been arrested in California after faking his own death, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Photo by WikiLinuz/Wikimedia Commons
An accused high-ranking Mexican drug lord who allegedly oversaw the distribution of 40,000 kilos of methamphetamine in the United States has been arrested in California after faking his own death, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Photo by WikiLinuz/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Thursday a high-ranking Mexican cartel leader who faked his own death has been charged with international drug trafficking and money laundering after his arrest in California.

Cristian Fernando Gutierrez-Ochoa is a high-ranking member of the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

He is the son-in-law of the cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho.

"The Jalisco Cartel -- one of the world's most violent and prolific drug trafficking organizations -- is weaker today because of the tenacious efforts of law enforcement to track down and arrest a cartel leader who allegedly faked his own death and assumed a false identity to evade justice and live a life of luxury in California," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in a statement.

Related

Monaco added that Gutierrez-Ochoa "directed the trafficking of lethal narcotics, causing untold destruction in our communities."

According to the DOJ, Gutierrez-Ochoa is alleged to have personally coordinated transportation and distribution of approximately 40,000 kilos of methamphetamine and 2,000 kilos of cocaine in Mexico destined for the United States.

"After being sought by Mexican authorities, Gutierrez-Ochoa allegedly fled into the United States, assumed a fictitious identity, and resided in a luxury residence in Riverside, Calif., purchased by CJNG's money laundering operatives with drug trafficking proceeds," according to the DOJ.

Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri said in a statement, "Over the last decade, Cristian Gutierrez-Ochoa, a close associate of CJNG's top leader, allegedly directed the importation of tons of methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States and engaged in violence to aid the cartel's criminal activities."

According to prosecutors, Gutierrez-Ochoa faked his death with a story that he had been killed for lying.

"El Mencho may have assisted Gutierrez-Ochoa in his scheme to fake his own death by telling associates that El Mencho murdered Gutierrez-Ochoa for lying," the DOJ said. "This helped Gutierrez-Ochoa sneak into the United States to be with El Mencho's daughter."

El Mencho was charged in a DOJ superseding indictment in April 2022 with leading a continuing criminal enterprise to make and distribute fentanyl for importation into the U.S.

El Mencho remains a fugitive and the State Department is offering up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.

Latest Headlines

Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Former Republican member of Congress Matt Gaetz announced Thursday he is withdrawing from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general.
American Airlines deploys tech to shame line-jumpers during holiday travel
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
American Airlines deploys tech to shame line-jumpers during holiday travel
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- American Airlines says it is rolling out technology that "shames" passengers who try to board fights ahead of their designated groups as airports prepare for the busy Thanksgiving travel season.
Wisconsin kayaker alive, 'safe' after faking his death, police say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wisconsin kayaker alive, 'safe' after faking his death, police say
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin kayaker who allegedly faked his death over the summer is alive and "safe" but won't disclose his location, police said Thursday.
Life-threatening floods predicted as 'atmospheric river' pounds Calif., Pacific N.W.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Life-threatening floods predicted as 'atmospheric river' pounds Calif., Pacific N.W.
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Areas of northern California and the Pacific Northwest were drenched with intense rainfall and placed under warnings of life-threatening flooding as an "atmospheric river" pounded the region on Thursday.
Father of accused Ga. school shooter pleads not guilty to murder, other charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Father of accused Ga. school shooter pleads not guilty to murder, other charges
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Colin Gray, father of accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived his appearance at an arraignment hearing as he faces murder and many other charges.
Illinois Supreme Court overturns Smollett's hoax hate crime conviction
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illinois Supreme Court overturns Smollett's hoax hate crime conviction
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett no longer has a conviction for orchestrating a hate crime hoax after the Illinois Supreme Court overturned his 2021 conviction on Thursday.
Critics warn bill OK'd by House will allow Trump administration to silence nonprofits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Critics warn bill OK'd by House will allow Trump administration to silence nonprofits
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill that Democrats and other critics warn will allow President-elect Donald Trump to crush nonprofit organizations that are critical of him and his policies.
Existing homes sales jump 3.4% in October, first increase in 3 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Existing homes sales jump 3.4% in October, first increase in 3 years
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Existing home sales jumped 3.4% in October, marking the first year-over-year monthly increase in housing sales since July 2021, according to figures released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors.
Police report gives new details of sex assault allegation against Trump's defense pick
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police report gives new details of sex assault allegation against Trump's defense pick
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A California police report released this week has provided the most detailed account yet of allegations made by woman who says she was sexually assaulted by President-elect Donald Trump's choice for defense secretary.
U.S. joins G7 sanctions against Russian banks accused of aiding war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. joins G7 sanctions against Russian banks accused of aiding war in Ukraine
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned dozens of Russian banks and securities registrars as part of a broader move by G7 nations targeting Russia's war on Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement