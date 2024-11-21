DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.

An accused high-ranking Mexican drug lord who allegedly oversaw the distribution of 40,000 kilos of methamphetamine in the United States has been arrested in California after faking his own death, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Photo by WikiLinuz/ Wikimedia Commons

He is the son-in-law of the cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho.

"The Jalisco Cartel -- one of the world's most violent and prolific drug trafficking organizations -- is weaker today because of the tenacious efforts of law enforcement to track down and arrest a cartel leader who allegedly faked his own death and assumed a false identity to evade justice and live a life of luxury in California," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in a statement.

Monaco added that Gutierrez-Ochoa "directed the trafficking of lethal narcotics, causing untold destruction in our communities."

According to the DOJ, Gutierrez-Ochoa is alleged to have personally coordinated transportation and distribution of approximately 40,000 kilos of methamphetamine and 2,000 kilos of cocaine in Mexico destined for the United States.

"After being sought by Mexican authorities, Gutierrez-Ochoa allegedly fled into the United States, assumed a fictitious identity, and resided in a luxury residence in Riverside, Calif., purchased by CJNG's money laundering operatives with drug trafficking proceeds," according to the DOJ.

Assistant Attorney General Nicole Argentieri said in a statement, "Over the last decade, Cristian Gutierrez-Ochoa, a close associate of CJNG's top leader, allegedly directed the importation of tons of methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States and engaged in violence to aid the cartel's criminal activities."

According to prosecutors, Gutierrez-Ochoa faked his death with a story that he had been killed for lying.

"El Mencho may have assisted Gutierrez-Ochoa in his scheme to fake his own death by telling associates that El Mencho murdered Gutierrez-Ochoa for lying," the DOJ said. "This helped Gutierrez-Ochoa sneak into the United States to be with El Mencho's daughter."

El Mencho was charged in a DOJ superseding indictment in April 2022 with leading a continuing criminal enterprise to make and distribute fentanyl for importation into the U.S.

El Mencho remains a fugitive and the State Department is offering up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.