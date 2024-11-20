Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2024 / 5:05 PM

University of Virginia mass shooter pleads guilty

By Mike Heuer
Christopher Jones Jr. on Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges related to shooting and killing three members of the University of Virginia football team and shooting and wounding another football player and another student when they returned from a school bus trip to see a theatrical production in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2022. Photo by the Henrico County Sheriff's Office
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A man accused of shooting and killing three and wounding two others at the University of Virginia in 2022 pleaded guilty to related charges Wednesday.

Christopher Jones Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jones entered his plea Wednesday in the Albemarle County Circuit Court in Charlottesville, Va.

Jones faces up to five life sentences and was scheduled for trial in January but will be sentenced in February.

Jones shot and killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, who were members of the university's football team.

Also shot were Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Hollins is a member of the university's football team and resumed playing after recovering fully last year.

All five were on a charter bus that transported the shooting victims and several others on a field trip to see a theatrical production in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2022.

The mass shooting occurred after the bus brought the group back to the University of Virginia.

"Today's proceedings represent another step in a lengthy and painful journey for the families of the victims and for our community," UVA President Jim Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We continue to grieve the loss of three beloved members of our community and the injuries suffered by others on the bus," Ryan said.

