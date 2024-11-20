Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2024 / 5:45 PM

Filipino labor leaders inducted into Labor Department's Hall of Honor

By Sheri Walsh
U.S. Labor Department Acting Secretary Julie Su speaks at Wednesday's Hall of Honor ceremony about Filipino labor leader inductees Larry Dulay Itliong, Philip Vera Cruz and Peter Gines Velasco, who "shaped the fabric of American history." Photo courtesy of U.S. Labor Department
U.S. Labor Department Acting Secretary Julie Su speaks at Wednesday's Hall of Honor ceremony about Filipino labor leader inductees Larry Dulay Itliong, Philip Vera Cruz and Peter Gines Velasco, who "shaped the fabric of American history." Photo courtesy of U.S. Labor Department

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Labor Department inducted three Filipino labor leaders, who led California's Delano Grape Strike in 1965 to win higher wages and better working conditions for farmworkers, into the department's Hall of Honor on Wednesday.

"I'm honored to induct Larry Dulay Itliong, Philip Vera Cruz and Peter Gines Velasco into the Department of Labor's Hall of Honor, where they take their rightful place among giants in the labor movement who have shaped the fabric of American history," Acting Secretary Julie Su told the audience at Wednesday's ceremony.

Advertisement

Itliong, Vera Cruz and Velasco are credited with organizing the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee in 1959 at California's Filipino Hall in Delano.

In 1965, the AWOC led the Delano Grape Strike, as more than 800 Filipino grape field farmworkers went on strike at 10 California vineyards and boycotted the state's grape growers.

Related

"Itliong, Vera Cruz and Velasco rallied farmworkers -- who endured prejudice, low wages and poor working conditions -- to courageously organize for fairer wages and humane treatment, all while providing food for families across the country," Su added. "These three leaders instilled and inspired change for those who valiantly labor in the fields."

Advertisement

During Wednesday's ceremony, there was a musical performance from the cast of "Larry the Musical," which is based on the book "Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong." Acting Secretary Su also presented medals to the family members of Itliong, Vera Cruz and Velasco.

"In demanding fairness in the fields, they changed the course of history," said Su. "These immigrants represent the best of what our country can be. Justice is not a gift from the powerful; it is a demand from the brave."

Itliong went on to become one of the founders of the United Farm Workers union, where he spent decades advocating on behalf of farm and cannery workers, immigrants and Asian Americans. Itliong died in 1977.

Vera Cruz was also a leader in UFW, where he served as second vice president for 12 years. Vera Cruz helped construct UFW's retirement village for aging Filipino farmworkers in Delano. Vera Cruz died in 1994.

Velasco helped Itliong and Vera Cruz unite Filipino and Latino farmworkers during the Delano Grape Strike to ensure the 5-year strike would succeed where others had failed.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department calls for Google to break off Chrome web browser
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Justice Department calls for Google to break off Chrome web browser
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday asked a judge to force tech giant Google to break off its Chrome web browser.
Jury convicts Jan. 6 rioter who plotted to kill FBI agents investigating his case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury convicts Jan. 6 rioter who plotted to kill FBI agents investigating his case
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted of plotting to kill federal authorities investigating his involvement in the insurrection.
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania has enacted a new law that fines drivers $2,000 if they are caught selling or installing license plate flippers to evade speed cameras and automated tolls.
U.S. unveils new weapons package for Ukraine, including anti-personnel landmines
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unveils new weapons package for Ukraine, including anti-personnel landmines
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday announced another package of weaponry, including anti-personnel landmines, for Ukraine.
Senate rejects Bernie Sanders' effort to block U.S. weapons sales to Israel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate rejects Bernie Sanders' effort to block U.S. weapons sales to Israel
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday evening against three resolutions, sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would have blocked the sale of certain U.S. weapons to Israel.
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a homeless man from Florida accused of planning to blow up the New York Stock Exchange this week.
Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in Idaho college murders, judge rules
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in Idaho college murders, judge rules
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger can face the death penalty if convicted in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, a judge has ruled.
Bomb cyclone kills 2, knocks out power to half-a-million in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bomb cyclone kills 2, knocks out power to half-a-million in Pacific Northwest
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A bomb cyclone slammed the Pacific Northwest and Canada's British Columbia on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people and knocking out power to more than half-a-million homes and businesses.
Indian billionaire, others indicted for multi-billion-dollar solar energy scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Indian billionaire, others indicted for multi-billion-dollar solar energy scheme
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Gautam Adani, a billionaire from India, and seven others are accused of hiding bribes to Indian officials from U.S. investors in a solar energy scheme worth billions of dollars.
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The federal government is "anti-democratic and antithetical to the founders' vision," Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy said Wednesday in a joint op-ed on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches ICBM in major airborne assault on Ukraine's industrial heartland
Russia launches ICBM in major airborne assault on Ukraine's industrial heartland
Comcast announces spinoff of NBCUniversal's cable assets
Comcast announces spinoff of NBCUniversal's cable assets
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council draft resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire, hostage releases
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council draft resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire, hostage releases
Parole unanimously denied for Susan Smith, convicted of drowning 2 toddlers 30 years ago
Parole unanimously denied for Susan Smith, convicted of drowning 2 toddlers 30 years ago
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement