Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2024 / 6:23 PM

Musk, Ramaswamy outline plans for government reform

By Mike Heuer
Elon Musk attends the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13 and in a joint op-ed with Vivek Ramaswamy and published Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal said the federal government no longer is what the nation's founders intended and must be reformed. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Elon Musk attends the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 13 and in a joint op-ed with Vivek Ramaswamy and published Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal said the federal government no longer is what the nation's founders intended and must be reformed. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The federal government is "anti-democratic and antithetical to the founders' vision," Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy said Wednesday in a joint op-ed on Wednesday.

The nation was founded on the notion that citizens elect people to run the government, but that's not how it works now, Musk and Ramaswamy said in the op-ed that was published by the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Instead, most legal regulations are not those passed by Congress and signed into law by the President. Instead, they are tens of thousands "legal edicts" created annually by millions of unelected bureaucrats.

"Most government enforcement decisions and discretionary expenditures aren't made by the democratically elected president or even his political appointees but by millions of unelected, unappointed civil servants within government agencies," Musk and Ramaswamy said.

Related

The bureaucrats consider themselves "immune from firing" due to civil service protections and impose "massive direct and indirect costs on taxpayers," they said.

President-elect Donald Trump's election victory gives them a "historic opportunity to solve the problem" of a large and bureaucratic federal government through the proposed creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, they said.

Advertisement

The DOGE, led by Musk and Ramaswamy, will be tasked with reducing the size of the federal government.

"The entrenched and ever-growing bureaucracy represents an existential threat to our republic," Musk and Ramaswamy said, "and politicians have abetted it for too long."

The pair described themselves "entrepreneurs, not politicians" who will "serve as outside volunteers" who will cut costs.

They said they will help the incoming Trump administration to identify and hire a small team of "small-government crusaders"that includes "some of the sharpest technical and legal minds in America."

The DOGE team will work with the White House Office of Management and Budget to promote governmental reforms that include regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions and cost savings.

Executive action will be the prime driver of their reform efforts, Musk and Ramaswamy said.

They intend to advise Trump on executive actions that legally can impose "reductions in force" instead of targeting specific employees to reduce the size of federal agencies and departments without violating civil-service protections.

"Mr. Trump can implement any number of 'rules governing the competitive service' that would curtail administrative overgrowth," the pair said.

After being sworn in, Musk and Ramaswamy said President-elect Trump can impose firings of federal workers on a large scale and relocated federal agencies out of Washington, D.C., to make the federal government more efficient and less costly for taxpayers.

Advertisement

The DOGE and its leaders in Musk and Ramaswamy only can act in an advisory capacity and cannot make any legally binding changes to the federal government.

Any advice provided by the DOGE will require executive or congressional actions to carry the weight of law.

Latest Headlines

Justice Department calls for Google to break off Chrome web browser
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Justice Department calls for Google to break off Chrome web browser
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Wednesday asked a judge to force tech giant Google to break off its Chrome web browser.
Jury convicts Jan. 6 rioter who plotted to kill FBI agents investigating his case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury convicts Jan. 6 rioter who plotted to kill FBI agents investigating his case
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted of plotting to kill federal authorities investigating his involvement in the insurrection.
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Pennsylvania law bans license plate flippers
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania has enacted a new law that fines drivers $2,000 if they are caught selling or installing license plate flippers to evade speed cameras and automated tolls.
U.S. unveils new weapons package for Ukraine, including anti-personnel landmines
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unveils new weapons package for Ukraine, including anti-personnel landmines
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday announced another package of weaponry, including anti-personnel landmines, for Ukraine.
Senate rejects Bernie Sanders' effort to block U.S. weapons sales to Israel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate rejects Bernie Sanders' effort to block U.S. weapons sales to Israel
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday evening against three resolutions, sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that would have blocked the sale of certain U.S. weapons to Israel.
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a homeless man from Florida accused of planning to blow up the New York Stock Exchange this week.
Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in Idaho college murders, judge rules
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted in Idaho college murders, judge rules
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger can face the death penalty if convicted in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, a judge has ruled.
Bomb cyclone kills 2, knocks out power to half-a-million in Pacific Northwest
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bomb cyclone kills 2, knocks out power to half-a-million in Pacific Northwest
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A bomb cyclone slammed the Pacific Northwest and Canada's British Columbia on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, killing at least two people and knocking out power to more than half-a-million homes and businesses.
Indian billionaire, others indicted for multi-billion-dollar solar energy scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Indian billionaire, others indicted for multi-billion-dollar solar energy scheme
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Gautam Adani, a billionaire from India, and seven others are accused of hiding bribes to Indian officials from U.S. investors in a solar energy scheme worth billions of dollars.
House Ethics Committee will not release its findings for now on Trump's AG pick Matt Gaetz
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House Ethics Committee will not release its findings for now on Trump's AG pick Matt Gaetz
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee on Wednesday opted to not release its report on President-elect Donald Trump's hand-picked choice to be U.S. attorney general after sizable pressure to do so.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia launches ICBM in major airborne assault on Ukraine's industrial heartland
Russia launches ICBM in major airborne assault on Ukraine's industrial heartland
Comcast announces spinoff of NBCUniversal's cable assets
Comcast announces spinoff of NBCUniversal's cable assets
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council draft resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire, hostage releases
U.S. vetoes U.N. Security Council draft resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire, hostage releases
Parole unanimously denied for Susan Smith, convicted of drowning 2 toddlers 30 years ago
Parole unanimously denied for Susan Smith, convicted of drowning 2 toddlers 30 years ago
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
Homeless man arrested for plotting to bomb New York Stock Exchange
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement