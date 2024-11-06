Supreme Court questions risk disclosure arguments in Facebook case

1 of 2 | The Supreme Court has been asked to decide in a class-action case whether risk disclosure is misleading if it fails to disclose that a warned risk already occurred. Photo by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States / UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court appeared skeptical that companies should be required to include past events in their risk disclosure statements during oral arguments for Facebook Inc. vs. Amalgamated Bank on Wednesday. The class-action is based on the contention that a risk disclosure is misleading if it fails to disclose that a warned risk already occurred. Advertisement

The institutional investors in Facebook Inc., now known as Meta Platforms Inc., allege that the company misled investors in its 2016 Securities and Exchange Commission filing because the risk of data misuse was described as hypothetical when Facebook knew that it already had occurred.

In 2015, it was reported that Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, improperly obtained data from more than 30 million Facebook users. Cambridge Analytica agreed to delete the data, although Meta later learned that it had not. When that became public, Meta's stock price plummeted, impacting investors.

The investors in the case argued that Meta should have disclosed that the data breach occurred when it listed data breaches as a potential risk factor in Item 105 of its 10-K (annual report) filing to the SEC.

Lauren A. Ormsbee, co-counsel for an amicus brief that supports the plaintiffs, said that a ruling in favor of Meta could incentivize companies to hide materialized risks from investors.

"Investors, for the large part of the U.S. economy, are people in unions and in pensions -- teachers, firemen, police officers," Ormsbee said. "So, an adverse ruling here would have a real world impact on a vast majority of Americans if companies are told 'You get to hide information about the risks that are ongoing from undisclosed events that have occurred in your company.'"

The Ninth Circuit ruled 2-1 in favor of institutional investors. Facebook then asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue.

During oral arguments Wednesday, some justices seemed critical of Meta.

Justice Elena Kagan said that while the disclosure statements were not overtly false, they could mislead investors.

"It's not a black-and-white thing, but it's clearly misleading," Kagan said. "When we look at these statements, we're not looking only for lies."

Still, some justices ultimately seemed wary about the feasibility of requiring businesses to include past events in their risk disclosure statements.

Kagan and Justice Neil Gorsuch questioned how to determine when past events should be included in risk disclosures and whether that would encourage less specific disclosures.

At the suggestion of Kannon Shanmugam, the attorney representing Meta, Justice Clarence Thomas asked respondents what additional information they believe should have been included in Meta's filing.

In response, Kevin Russell, the attorney who represents the shareholders, provided an example of a one-sentence statement detailing that a sizable breach of user data had occurred recently. In response, Shanmugam argued that this information already was in the public domain at the time the risk disclosure was filed.

Shanmugam also argued that a ruling in favor of the shareholders could create a precedent that companies must list all past events. Ted Allen, vice president of policy and advocacy at the Society for Corporate Governance, said this could ultimately make disclosures less helpful to investors.

"If the Supreme Court upholds the Ninth Circuit's rationale, or most of it, then you probably will see longer and longer risk disclosures and longer and longer 10-K filings, which already are significantly longer than they were 20 to 30 years ago," Allen said.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts also suggested that the issue may be best resolved by the SEC, which supported the investors during oral arguments. Kavanaugh suggested that the agency add a requirement to list specific ongoing risks rather than turning to the courts.

"Why does the judiciary have to walk the plank on this?" Kavanaugh asked.