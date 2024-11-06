Trending
Nov. 6, 2024 / 10:57 PM

Southern California wildfires fueled by powerful winds destroy homes, force evacuations

By Sheri Walsh
A mansion goes up in flames as the Mountain Fire burns Wednesday in Camarillo, California. The fire, which is being fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, has burned an estimated 9,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE
A mansion goes up in flames as the Mountain Fire burns Wednesday in Camarillo, California. The fire, which is being fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, has burned an estimated 9,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two fast-moving wildfires in southern California, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, have destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, has injured several people and burned multiple structures, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. The fire has burned an estimated 9,000 acres.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning -- the most extreme fire weather warning -- across Southwest California through Friday due to the winds.

"Strong winds in the area are contributing to challenging conditions," the fire department wrote Wednesday in a post on X.

"Currently 140 firefighters are on scene, utilizing 58 fire apparatus, with additional helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft requested to assist."

Evacuation orders are in effect for thousands, including the National Weather Service, which was forced to evacuate its office in Oxnard.

The Mountain Fire also crossed Highway 118 and is impacting the Camarillo Heights area.

"Due to extreme wind conditions, fixed-wing aircraft are unable to assist in firefighting efforts," the Ventura County Fire Department wrote Wednesday in a post. "Ground crews, helicopters and mutual aid resources are actively working to protect lives and property."

In Malibu, the Broad Fire along Pacific Coast Highway burned 50 acres and at least two buildings.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warned, "There is a shelter in place order, deputies may be evacuating individual homes as needed."

A video in a post from the National Weather Service in Los Angeles showed the strong Santa Ana winds, blowing up to 51 mph, and the fire burning near Pepperdine University.

