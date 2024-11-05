U.S. Senate election: Republicans flip second Senate seat with Bernie Moreno win in Ohio

1 of 6 | Ohio Republican senatorial candidate Bernie Moreno has beaten incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, to flip a second seat Tuesday night, as Republicans are poised to take control of the U.S. Senate. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The balance of power in the U.S. Senate is taking shape as two Senate seats flipped for the Republicans on Tuesday night. Republican Bernie Moreno has won in Ohio, ousting Democrat incumbent Sherrod Brown, according to NBC, CNN and The New York Times. Advertisement

Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia also won the U.S. Senate seat, held by Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Joe Manchin, who decided not to run for re-election.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas beat his challenger in a tight race as he won a third term, while Democrat Angela Alsobrooks won her Senate race in Maryland, according to NBC, CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

Votes in other key U.S. Senate races, including Michigan, Montana and Arizona will also determine the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans with thirty-four seats in the U.S. Senate up for election Tuesday.

The results of these key Senate races will also play a major role in the next president's ability to achieve key policy goals before the 2026 midterms. Many of the key races are too early or too close to call at this point, as longtime incumbents Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Rick Scott were easily re-elected.

As it stands, Democrats currently hold a majority in the Senate, though they only hold 47 seats to the Republican Party's 49. Two independent senators -- Sen. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona -- were elected as Democrats before breaking for the party. With the two seats flipped, Republicans are poised to take control.

Ohio

Republican Bernie Moreno has unseated Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, in the second seat flipped in favor of Republicans on Tuesday night, according to NBC, CNN and The New York Times.

With 95% of the vote counted, Moreno won with 50.3% to Brown's 46.3% margin.

Brown had been seeking re-election in a state that has voted Republican in the last two presidential elections. Moreno, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, was running for Senate for the second time after dropping out of the race to succeed Republican Rob Portman in 2022.

Portman's seat was won by vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

Brown has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007. In 2018, he was re-elected with 2.3 million votes, about 53% of the vote share, over Republican Jim Renacci. He serves on the committees on finance; veterans' affairs; banking, housing and urban affairs and agriculture, nutrition and forestry.

Moreno is the owner of a chain of car dealerships in the Cleveland area, as well as in Massachusetts and Florida. His businesses have been sued for wage theft, with allegations of not paying overtime and commissions, on as many as a dozen occasions.

West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, flipped the state's open seat Tuesday night, according to NBC News, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, after Manchin decided not to run for re-election. Justice, 73, beat Democrat Glenn Elliott, the former mayor of Wheeling.

Justice is the 36th governor of West Virginia, elected in 2016. He is a former billionaire who amassed his fortune by inheriting a coal mining business from his father.

That fortune has greatly declined since 2018, as U.S. energy production has moved away from coal. Justice's financial downturn led to one of his biggest assets, The Greenbrier Hotel, to face foreclosure due to unpaid debts.

The Justice Companies ultimately reached an agreement with the capital company that purchased the debt to avoid the resort going up for auction for the time being.

Manchin, a one-time Democrat turned independent announced he would not campaign for re-election last year, saying in a statement that he will instead travel the county to "see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

Manchin was elected in 2018 by a three-point margin over Republican Patrick Morrisey. The state has otherwise favored Republicans in recent years. Former President Donald Trump received more than 68% of votes in the state in the last two general elections. Republican candidates have received 51% of West Virginians' votes since 2000.

Manchin gave Elliott his endorsement in April before West Virginia's Democratic primary, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.

"The character of the candidate we choose in the Democratic primary is crucial for achieving the results West Virginians need in Washington," Manchin said in a press release. "Character is one of the most important factors for our state's success."

Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was seeking re-election for his third term in the Senate in a tight race with Rep. Colin Allred, won Tuesday night.

With 74% of the vote counted, Cruz holds 53.5% of the vote to Allred's 44.1% as the race was called for Cruz by NBC, CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

"The results tonight, this decisive victory, should shake the Democrat establishment to its core," Cruz said Tuesday night in a speech to supporters and his campaign in downtown Houston.

"To all those who didn't support me, you have my word that I will fight for you, for your jobs, for your safety and for your constitutional rights," Cruz added.

Cruz was elected to the Senate in 2013, succeeding Republican Kay Bailey Hutchinson. Following a failed campaign for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, he has become a supportive voice for Republican presidential candidate Trump in the Senate.

Cruz won re-election narrowly in 2018, receiving 50.9% of the vote to Democrat Beto O'Rourke's 48.3%.

In 2020 he launched "Verdict with Ted Cruz," a conservative podcast focused on political and social issues. It is a weekly program with 267 episodes.

Cruz serves on the Senate committees on foreign relations, rules and administration, the judiciary and commerce, science and transportation.

Maryland

An open Senate seat, up for grabs in Maryland after Democrat Ben Cardin announced he would not seek re-election, has been called in a win for Democrat Angela Alsobrooks. Maryland's seat has been held by the Democratic Party since 1977.

With 76% of the vote counted Tuesday, Alsobrooks holds a 51.8% margin over former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan with a 45.7% margin in a race that has been called for Alsobrooks by NBC, CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

In 2018, Alsobrooks became the first Black woman to be elected as the executive for Prince George's County, the second-largest county in Maryland. County executives in Maryland are the head of their county's executive branch of government.

Alsobrooks was the county's youngest state attorney and was the first woman elected to that position. Prior to that, she was an assistant state attorney for the county and specialized in domestic violence cases.

Montana

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is facing a significant challenge, seeking re-election in Republican-leaning Montana, in his race against Republican Tim Sheehy.

With just 6% of the votes counted Tuesday night, Tester holds 42.4% of the vote to Sheehy's 56%.

Tester has served as Montana's senator since being elected in 2007, despite Republican presidential candidates winning the state in every cycle since 1992. In 2018, Tester received 253,876 votes, about 50%, to win his re-election bid over Republican challenger Matt Rosendale. Rosendale received 235,963 votes.

Tester serves on the committees on appropriations, veterans' affairs; Indian affairs; banking, housing and urban affairs and commerce, science and transportation. He is a third-generation farmer that tends the land his grandparents farmed more than 100 years ago.

Sheehy is a former U.S. Navy SEAL Officer who has been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and South America. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 2008 and is a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. In 2014 he founded Bridger Aerospace, described as an aerial firefighting and aerospace company based in Belgrade, Mont.

Michigan

Longtime Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is not running for re-election after 24 years in office.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who is seeking to maintain Stabenow's seat for the Democratic Party is carrying 47.2% of the vote, with 29% of the vote counted shortly after the polls closed. Her Republican opponent, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, now holds a 50% margin.

Slotkin is completing her first term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Michigan District 7. In 2021, she was one of 15 Democrats to not vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for House speaker.

"In the spring of 2018, before I was elected, I made a commitment to my constituents not to support Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House," Slotkin said in a statement. "I believed then as I do now, that it is time for new leadership on both sides of the aisle in Washington. And that's how I have voted."

Slotkin serves on the committees on agriculture and armed services. She is a former CIA analyst and worked for President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama's administrations as a national security staff member.

Rogers was Michigan's District 8 representative in the House from 2001 to 2015. He is a U.S. Army veteran and a former special agent with the FBI. As a lawmaker he served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Arizona

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat is open as the Democrat-turned-independent is not seeking re-election.

With 49% of the votes counted Tuesday, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is representing the Republican Party, currently holds 45.8% of the vote in her race against Democrat and District 3 Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has 52.5%.

A Republican has not won a Senate election in Arizona since 2016 when the late John McCain won re-election in a landslide. In 2018, Sinema was elected as a Democrat, receiving more than 1.1 million votes and 50% of the vote share.

Lake has been among the more vocal critics of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and maintains the position that former President Trump's loss was illegitimate, despite a lack of evidence. She has also continued to question and challenge her gubernatorial loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in 2022. She lost her appeal.

Lake is a former news anchor for FOX 10 Phoenix. She left the Republican Party and voted for Democrats John Kerry and Barack Obama in the 2004 and 2008 presidential elections. She returned to the Republican Party in 2012.

Gallego is in his first term in the U.S. House. He serves on the committees on armed services and natural resources.

Gallego is a U.S. Marine veteran and was a member of the Arizona Legislature from 2010 to 2014. During his military service he was deployed to Iraq as an infantryman.