Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Results are still coming in for U.S. House of Representatives races across the country Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats inch close to the 218 seats needed for majority control. All 468 seats were on the ballot in Tuesday's election with control of the House hanging in the balance. Republicans held 220 seats in the 118th Congress to 212 for Democrats. Advertisement

The Republican Party was projected to take control of the Senate and the White House. A majority in the House would give the party a supermajority, paving the way for presumptive President-elect Donald Trump to pursue his policies with less resistance than during his first term in office.

News organizations including NBC News, CNN and CBS News continue to show Republicans with a lead in seats secured but there is no consensus on how many of those races have been called. Republicans are projected to win several key races that were considered toss-ups.

Republican Tom Barrett is projected to win in Michigan's 7th District, according to The Washington Post, The Detroit Free Press and NBC News. With about 98% of votes counted, Barrett held a 50.3% to 46.6% lead over Democrat Curtis Hertel.

District 7 is a House seat that has been held by Democrat Elissa Slotkin since 2019. She vacated the seat to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Michigan's 8th District is projected to remain with the Democratic Party as the Detroit Free Press, The Washington Post and mLive Michigan reporting Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet will succeed outgoing Rep. Dan Kildee.

Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, is poised to win his reelection bid with a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Lanon Baccam, the Des Moines Register, NBC News and CNN report. Baccam held a lead early in the count but Nunn is carrying more than 213,000 votes to his 197,777 with 21 of Iowa's 1,653 districts still reporting.

A number of other key races remain too close to call, including Alaska's at-large congressional district and Nebraska's 2nd District.

Colorado's 3rd District, currently held by Rep. Lauren Boebert, is also too close to call. The Republican vacated that seat to run in District 4, a district that was won by Republican Greg Lopez in 2022 by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.