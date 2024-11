Supporters surround an empty stage during an election night watch party for Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on Tuesday night in Washington, DC., where Harris is scheduled to deliver her concession speech at 4 p.m. EST Wednesday. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her concession speech after losing the general election to President-elect Donald Trump at 4 p.m. EST from Howard University in Washington, D.C. The concession speech will be aired live on all major broadcast networks and most of the cable and streaming news channels.

The concession speech is not required of losing candidates but has become a traditional way to acknowledge the outcomes of presidential and other elections.

Trump did not deliver a concession speech in 2020 but did claim victory on election night, only to see his apparent lead vanish as mail-in ballots were counted and President Joe Biden eventually declared the winner.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivered a concession speech after she lost to Trump during the 2016 election.

Harris originally planned to deliver a victory speech to supporters who gathered at Howard University on Tuesday evening but postponed her appearance when it became clear Trump would win the election.

The co-chair of the Harris campaign, Cedric Richmond, early Wednesday morning informed supporters gathered at an outdoor stage and rally for Harris at Howard University that she would not address them until the afternoon.

"You won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow because she will be back here tomorrow to address not only the HU family, not only to address her supporters, but to address the nation," Richmond told Harris' supporters at 12:45 a.m.

Howard University is among the nation's historically black colleges and universities and where Harris earned her undergraduate degree.

Harris aides say the vice president called the former president Wednesday afternoon to congratulate him on his electoral victory.