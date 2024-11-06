Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 6, 2024 / 11:45 AM

At least 4, including poll workers, die in Missouri flooding

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Four people died in Missouri, including two poll workers, from flooding around the state on Tuesday.

Two Wright County poll workers died on Election Day after floodwaters swept their vehicle and two others off State Route H near Beaver Creek in Wright County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The bodies of a female, 73, and a male, 70, were pronounced dead at the scene when rescue crews found them about 8:45 a.m. CST, Sgt. Eddie Young, with the Missouri Highway Patrol, said in a statement. Highway patrol and the Wright County Clerk's Office did not publicly identify them.

"This is a terrible loss for Wright County," Loni Pedersen, the Wright County Clerk said, according to KMBC-TV. "This couple were wonderful people who donated their time to serve their community. We will miss them dearly and the service they provided to my office."



Troopers received a call at about 4:30 a.m. about three vehicles being swept off the road. While rescue operations were underway, they found that three people from two of the vehicles managed to escape and swim to shore.

Troopers said the poll workers attempted to swim to shore as well but were overtaken by the strong current and drowned.

In St. Louis County, two people were found dead in different incidents. Authorities responded to one incident in Gravois Creek after a man told authorities he saw a vehicle in the water. Emergency crews found a woman deceased inside the vehicle.

The St. Louis police said the woman appeared to have left the vehicle at one point during the height of the flooding. The cause of death was unknown. Another man, 66, died from drowning after the vehicle was swept away in Iron County while he tried to drive across a flooded bridge.

Police also responded to a fatality accident along Gravois Creek, where they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

