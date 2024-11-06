Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 6, 2024 / 3:33 PM

Federal Reserve to announce potential rate cut decision tomorrow

By Mike Heuer
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street the morning after Election Day on Wednesday in New York City, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average began the day up over 1000 points. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street the morning after Election Day on Wednesday in New York City, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average began the day up over 1000 points. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Prognosticators anticipate the Federal Reserve on Thursday will announce a second rate cut after lowering the federal lending rate by 0.5% in September.

The expected rate cut would be half that amount at 0.25%, which would lower the Federal Reserve's lending rate to between 4.5% and 4.75%.

Advertisement

The current lending rate is between 4.75% and 5%, while inflation in October was 2.1%.

The Federal Reserve has a 2% goal for inflation to lower the federal lending rate to banks without causing inflation to rise.

The Federal Reserve initially raised the lending rate to counteract inflation that reached a 40-year high during the pandemic, which raised the cost of living.

The central bank raised its lending rate to between 5.25% and 5.5% in 2022 and 2023 as inflationary rates rose rapidly and caused significant price increases at grocery stores and elsewhere.

Raising the lending rate reduces demand for loans and slows spending, which is why the Federal Reserve raises the rate when inflation rises beyond tolerable levels.

With inflation apparently under control and very close to the targeted 2% inflation rate, the Federal Reserve is expected to continue lowering the lending rate several more times during 2025.

Advertisement

Lowering the lending rate helps spur job growth by freeing up more money to stimulate the national economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will announce the Federal Reserve committee's decision on the current rate at 2:30 p.m. EST Thursday.

Powell's announcement will be aired on cable news channels and available for streaming online on C-SPAN.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court questions risk disclosure arguments in Facebook case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court questions risk disclosure arguments in Facebook case
WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court appeared skeptical that companies should be required to include past events in their risk disclosure statements during oral arguments for Facebook Inc. vs. Amalgamated Bank on Wednesday.
Ex-New York bank manager sentenced in theft from dead customer
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-New York bank manager sentenced in theft from dead customer
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A former New York bank manager was sentenced to 13 months in prison for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from a now-deceased bank customer.
Suspect remains at large after 2 shot dead at Chicago's Navy Pier
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspect remains at large after 2 shot dead at Chicago's Navy Pier
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two men died at Chicago's popular Navy Pier on Tuesday during a shooting that police believed involved a disgruntled ex-employee who remains at large, police said on Wednesday.
Harris to concede presidential bid in afternoon address from Howard University
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harris to concede presidential bid in afternoon address from Howard University
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her concession speech after losing the general election to President-elect Donald Trump at 4 p.m. EST from Howard University in Washington, D.C.
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Results are still coming in for U.S. House of Representatives races across the country Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats inch close to the 218 seats needed for majority control.
South Dakota, North Dakota vote down recreational marijuana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Dakota, North Dakota vote down recreational marijuana
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Voters in South Dakota and North Dakota have rejected a ballot measure meant to legalize recreational marijuana.
U.S. stocks surge in early trading after presidential election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. stocks surge in early trading after presidential election
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit new highs in early trading on Wednesday as former President Donald Trump claimed victory in Tuesday's presidential election over Kamala Harris.
At least 4, including poll workers, die in Missouri flooding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
At least 4, including poll workers, die in Missouri flooding
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Four people died in Missouri, including two poll workers, from flooding around the state on Tuesday.
Presidential election: Donald Trump wins second term, defeating Kamala Harris
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Presidential election: Donald Trump wins second term, defeating Kamala Harris
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump earned at least 276 electoral votes as of Wednesday, securing the presidency and defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.
Five states vote to protect abortion access, while efforts fail in Florida, S. Dakota
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Five states vote to protect abortion access, while efforts fail in Florida, S. Dakota
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Abortion rights are on the ballot Tuesday in 10 states as voters continue to contend with the fallout of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Presidential election: Donald Trump wins second term, defeating Kamala Harris
Presidential election: Donald Trump wins second term, defeating Kamala Harris
Five states vote to protect abortion access, while efforts fail in Florida, S. Dakota
Five states vote to protect abortion access, while efforts fail in Florida, S. Dakota
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
Ukraine's Zelensky confirms first combat engagement with North Korean troops
Ukraine's Zelensky confirms first combat engagement with North Korean troops
Protests underway after Netanyahu replaces Israeli defense minister
Protests underway after Netanyahu replaces Israeli defense minister
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement