Asia-Pacific allies congratulate Trump on presidential win

U.S President Donald Trump meets with former President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 30, 2017. On Wednesday, Asia-Pacific allies offered their "congratulations" to Trump on his election victory, while working to shore-up relations with the president-elect. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific offered their congratulations Wednesday to Donald Trump after he was elected the 47th president in Tuesday's election that will return him to the White House to renew global alliances amid some possible tensions. Japan's prime minister Ishiba Shigeru offered his "heartfelt congratulations" to Trump in a post on X. Advertisement

"I truly look forward to working closely with you to further bolster the Japan-U.S. Alliance and cooperate to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," Ishiba added.

Last month, Ishiba told reporters he wanted to work with Trump to elevate the alliance and bilateral relations.

"I will work hard to establish a relationship with him as soon as possible," Ishiba said. According to Japanese media, Ishiba is considering a visit to the United States in the next few weeks to meet with the president-elect.

Advertisement

Japan's government, which lost its Liberal Democratic Party majority in a general election last month, is still figuring out how Ishibi will work with Trump after Japan's former prime minister Abe Shinzo held close ties with the former president during his first term, even as Trump demanded U.S. allies contribute more funding for U.S. defense.

Throughout his campaign, Trump repeatedly called China the greatest threat to U.S. national security, prompting Taiwan's president, Lai-Ching-te to express confidence in the Taiwan-U.S. alliance on Wednesday.

"Sincere congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on your victory. I'm confident that the longstanding Taiwan-U.S. partnership, built on shared values and interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability and lead to greater prosperity for us all," President Lai Ching-te wrote in a post on X.

The president of South Korea also commended Trump's "strong leadership," as he reacted to Tuesday's election outcome.

"Congratulations to Donald Trump! Under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you," said President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon is a conservative and could have more in common with Trump than his predecessor Moon Jae-in, who navigated a cost-sharing agreement for U.S. forces stationed in South Korea amid North Korean aggression.

Advertisement

The 12th Special Measures Agreement between South Korea and the United States, which was finalized last month, calls for South Korea to contribute $1.52 billion in 2026. That is an 8.3% increase from 2025. Trump has claimed he would make Seoul pay a lot more when he returns to the White House.

Last week, South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun met with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for the 56th security consultative meeting between the United States and the Republic of Korea.

The two nations outlined their "ironclad" relationship, as the United States gave South Korea its "unwavering commitment to provide extended deterrence" for defense. Austin also said he was "closely tracking" North Korea's troops making their way into Russia to aid in its war in Ukraine.

Some analysts are speculating Wednesday whether Trump will dismantle key security initiatives established by President Joe Biden for South Korea in response to North Korea's nuclear threats.

"I would assume that Trump will seek to discontinue several key initiatives launched under Biden, and that could include the Nuclear Consultative Group," according to Ramon Pacheco Pardo, professor of international relations at King's College London.

Advertisement

"Trump might just see NCG as a talking shop that does nothing and kill it off," added Harry Kazianis, senior director of National Security Affairs at the Center for the National Interest.

NCG was established during Yoon's U.S. visit with Biden in April 2023, and was meant to enhance U.S. deterrence commitments to South Korea.

"I would not be shocked if Trump greenlighted South Korea building nuclear weapons -- he might even encourage such a move out in the open for a lot of reasons," said Kazianis. "He could be of the mindset that it's unfair for North Korea to have these weapons and not South Korea."