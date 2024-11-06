Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 6, 2024 / 7:59 PM

Agents in Philadelphia stop hundreds of pounds of marijuana on way to Britain

By Chris Benson

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official in Philadelphia says an "unprecedented" amount of marijuana was recently found in a warehouse outside the city and was destined for Europe.

On Wednesday, CBP said officers on Monday seized a combined total of 170 pounds of marijuana in 35 total parcels at an international shipping facility at a Delaware County warehouse in southeast Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Although medical and recreational use of marijuana is being decriminalized in some states, marijuana possession and bulk smuggling "remain illegal under federal law, and so Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to seize it when we encounter it," Cleatus Hunt, CBP's Philadelphia area port director, said Wednesday.

According to the federal government, the payload was getting shipped from California to Britain and had a street value of roughly $800,000.

Related

"Depending on potency, this haul could fetch two to three times more in London," the border protection agency claimed.

Earlier this year, the Biden DEA moved to ease restrictions on marijuana in order to reclassify it from a Schedule 1 to a low-risk substance by striking to remove its association with deadly drugs such as heroin and LSD in a "historic" move.

Advertisement

However, under now President-elect Donald Trump, if that intended reclassification of cannabis will happen remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, CBP officers and agents seized last year an average of 2,339 pounds of illicit drugs at air, sea and land ports of entry.

And about two weeks ago, Philadelphia CBP officers had discovered 114 pounds of marijuana concealed inside the luggage of two women attempting to board a flight to London.

But Hunt says this new discovery was "an unprecedented" number of cannabis parcels the Philadelphia Port had seen, adding "they are also parcels that London consumers won't see."

The border agency says CBP officers "usually see" marijuana getting exported in smaller parcels as in this latest seizure, but occasionally officers "encounter travelers carrying marijuana-stuffed suitcases."

But despite federal law forbidding the transport of marijuana across state lines or exporting it from the country, CBP added it has been seeing a continued "trend" of U.S.-based growers, retailers and "criminal organizations" that have been shipping or transporting the plant to Europe and Africa where, according to the agency, "high-quality weed can fetch prices many times higher than in the U.S."

Latest Headlines

New York man arrested for alleged ISIS support
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
New York man arrested for alleged ISIS support
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A U.S. citizen and resident of New York is charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham after his arrest on Tuesday.
Stellantis trimming 1,100 jobs at its Toledo Jeep Gladiator plant
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Stellantis trimming 1,100 jobs at its Toledo Jeep Gladiator plant
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- About 1,100 workers will be laid off indefinitely in January from the Jeep Gladiator plant in Toledo, Ohio, Stellantis officials announced Wednesday.
Report: Special counsel, Justice Department in talks to wind down Trump prosecutions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Special counsel, Justice Department in talks to wind down Trump prosecutions
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith is working with the Justice Department to wind down two federal cases against President-elect Donald Trump before he takes office in January, according to sources familiar with the talks.
Harris concedes loss, urges supporters to 'keep fighting' on Democratic principles
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Harris concedes loss, urges supporters to 'keep fighting' on Democratic principles
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris told her supporters to continue fighting for their freedoms while enabling a peaceful transition of power for President-elect Donald Trump during a concession speech Wednesday afternoon.
RFK Jr. discusses fluoride, vaccines as he says he's ready to take role with Trump administration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
RFK Jr. discusses fluoride, vaccines as he says he's ready to take role with Trump administration
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to have a role within President-elect Donald Trump's administration and says fluoridated water and vaccines are priorities.
Asia-Pacific allies congratulate Trump on presidential win
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Asia-Pacific allies congratulate Trump on presidential win
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific offered their congratulations Wednesday to Donald Trump on his presidential win, as the former president returns to the White House to renew global alliances amid some tensions.
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Results are still coming in for U.S. House of Representatives races across the country Wednesday as Republicans and Democrats inch close to the 218 seats needed for majority control.
Planet Fitness makes second bid to buy out Blink Fitness chain in bankruptcy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Planet Fitness makes second bid to buy out Blink Fitness chain in bankruptcy
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Planet Fitness is seeking to further grow its number of locations in a second bid for the Blink Fitness chain of workout facilities, according to new reports.
Supreme Court questions risk disclosure arguments in Facebook case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court questions risk disclosure arguments in Facebook case
WASHINGTON, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court appeared skeptical that companies should be required to include past events in their risk disclosure statements during oral arguments for Facebook Inc. vs. Amalgamated Bank on Wednesday.
Federal Reserve to announce potential rate cut decision Thursday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve to announce potential rate cut decision Thursday
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Prognosticators anticipate the Federal Reserve on Thursday will announce a second rate cut after lowering the federal lending rate by 0.5% in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
Presidential election: Donald Trump wins second term, defeating Kamala Harris
Presidential election: Donald Trump wins second term, defeating Kamala Harris
Ukraine's Zelensky confirms first combat engagement with North Korean troops
Ukraine's Zelensky confirms first combat engagement with North Korean troops
World leaders congratulate Trump on his historic 'comeback' win
World leaders congratulate Trump on his historic 'comeback' win
First snow of winter arrives on Japan's Mount Fuji five weeks late
First snow of winter arrives on Japan's Mount Fuji five weeks late
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement