Nov. 6, 2024 / 2:31 PM

Suspect remains at large after 2 shot dead at Chicago's Navy Pier

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two men died at Chicago's popular Navy Pier on Tuesday during a shooting that police believed involved a disgruntled ex-employee who remains at large, police said on Wednesday.

Chicago Police were called to the pier, which sits off of Lake Michigan, Tuesday afternoon and found two men shot, one critically. They believe the suspect was a former employee of a subcontractor at the Navy Pier.

Lamont Johnson 51, of Lansing, Ill., was identified as one of the victims. The second victim has not been identified publicly yet, police said.

The shooting sent visitors at the usually crowded attraction into a state of panic as they searched for hiding places. The Navy Pier is a popular destination that attracts millions yearly with restaurants, theaters, parks and more along the pier.

Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Jon Hein said he was confident that authorities would soon have the suspect, who he did not identify, taken into custody. Navy Pier CEO Brian Murphy said the shooting was a "targeted incident" and the wider attendees and the public were not in danger.

Police ordered some workers in nearby offices and buildings to stay inside early in the investigation as a precaution. Some visitors at other locations of Navy Pier said they did not realize what was going on initially.

