U.S. News
Nov. 5, 2024 / 5:55 PM

Dulles CBP officers arrest Virginia murder suspect fleeing to El Salvador

By Mike Heuer

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A suspected murderer was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., while trying to flee to El Salvador early Sunday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Christofer Antonio Argueta Ramirez, 19, at Dulles at 1:30 a.m. EST Sunday.

Argueta Ramirez is a U.S. citizen and a resident of Woodbridge, Va., and is wanted for murder in Prince William County, Va.

CBP officers observed Argueta Ramirez buying a one-way ticket to El Salvador and stopped him at the departure gate for the flight.

The CBP officers detained Argueta Ramirez and turned him over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Police officers.

Argueta Remirez is one of two people accused of murder in the December 2022 death of Jose Guerrero.

Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez last week pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Guerrero's death.

Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a "17-year-old" initially were arrested on murder charges. Both lived in Woodbridge at the time.

The pair allegedly told police they intended to rob Guerrero during a drug transaction in a parking lot in Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge.

An argument ensued, and the pair allegedly repeatedly stabbed Guerrero, took him in his car to another location to ensure he was dead and dumped his body in a wooded area in Adelphi, Md.

The pair then allegedly drove Guerrero's car back to Woodbridge, where it was found abandoned.

Christofer Antonio Argueta Ramirez initially was charged in the murder, but the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney's Office on March 24 released the him due to a lack of evidence.

