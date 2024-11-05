1 of 5 | Voters cast their ballots in the 2024 Presidential Election on Election Day at the Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, Va., on Tuesday. More than 78 million voters have already cast their ballot, either by mail or in person, in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Early projections are beginning to come in for the presidential election as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump prepare for their election night schedule. Trump is projected to win in West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky, according to NBC News, CNN and CBS News. He is also projected to win Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina, according to CNN, CBS and ABC News. Harris is set to win Vermont, Maryland, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia, CNN, NBC News and ABC News are reporting. Advertisement

Massachusetts and Indiana each have 11 electoral college votes. Maryland awards 10 electoral college votes.

Former President Trump has sowed doubt in the election process again during his campaign for the White House. On Tuesday, he alleged cheating was occuring in Philadelphia hours before the first polls closed.

Trump's claims follow a similar trend to what was seen in 2020. Months of unfounded claims of voter fraud and ballot dumps culminated in a riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. The former president has continued to cry foul throughout his third campaign for president.

"A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia," Trump wrote. "Law Enforcement coming!!!"

Seth Bluestein, a Republican and city commissioner of Philadelphia, shot down Trump's claim shortly after it was posted.

"There is absolutely no truth to this allegation," Bluestein wrote on X. "It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure."

The closing time for more than 10 polling locations in Georgia, including five in Fulton County, will be extended after non-credible threats caused polling locations to evacuate temporarily. There have been about 30 bomb threats made against polling locations across the country on Election Day.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations released a statement saying many of the threats appear to be linked to Russia.

"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," the statement said. "None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far."

Polls have closed in South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Indiana, Kentucky and most of Georgia and Florida. Former President Barack Obama tempered the expectations for election night results in a post on X, recalling the days-long ballot counting process in 2020.

"It took several days to count every ballot in 2020, and it's very likely we won't know the outcome tonight either," Obama posted. "So please keep a few things in mind as you make your voice heard today: Thousands of election workers around the country are working hard today. Respect them. Thank them. Don't share things before checking your sources. Let the process run its course. It takes time to count every ballot."

Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are watching the polls from locations familiar to them on election night.

Vice President Harris is hosting an election night watch party in Washington, D.C., at her alma mater Howard University. Harris graduated from Howard in 1986. She will be joined by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump will be at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., with his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio. The campaign is holding a watch party on Tuesday evening. The former president has held a number of events at his property.