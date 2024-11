North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson speaks at the 2024 Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee this past summer. On Tuesday, he lost his gubernatorial bid to state Attorney General Josh Stein, according to multiple news sources. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- North Carolina's scandal-plagued Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson lost his gubernatorial bid to state Attorney General Josh Stein, according to multiple news sources. Stein will become the state's first Jewish governor and will replace incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who faces a term limit. Stein's electoral victory was reported late Tuesday by NBC News, CNN and ABC News. Advertisement

Stein, 58, had been the clear favorite to succeed Cooper in a state in which both legislative houses are controlled by Republicans.

Meanwhile, though, Robinson had been hoping to become the state's first Black governor. Yet he struggled after mid-September, when reports surfaced that detailed how Robinson called himself a "Black Nazi" and supported reinstating slavery. According to reports, he made the comments on a pornographic website.

Robinson is a Black conservative who has long described himself as a devoted Christian opposed to abortion, and he has voiced hostility towards transgender people.

Yet in the revelations made earlier by news organizations, Robinson also said he enjoyed watching transgender pornography in anonymous comments made on the "Nude Africa" website more than a decade ago, according to an initial CNN report.