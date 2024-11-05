Trending
U.S. Capitol tours shut down Election Day after man with torch, flare gun arrested

By Sheri Walsh
Tours at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., were shut down Election Day after a man tried to enter the visitors’ center with a torch, a flare gun and “smelling like fuel,” according to Capitol Police, who took him into custody. The 28-year-old Michigan man, who was not identified, told officers he needed to deliver paperwork to Congress. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Tours at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., were shut down Election Day after a man tried to enter the visitors' center with a torch, a flare gun and "smelling like fuel," according to Capitol Police, who took him into custody. The 28-year-old Michigan man, who was not identified, told officers he needed to deliver paperwork to Congress. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tours at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., were shut down Election Day after a man tried to enter the visitors' center with a torch, a flare gun and "smelling like fuel," according to Capitol Police, who took him into custody.

The man, who was identified as a 28-year-old Michigan resident, according to police, was stopped just after 12:30 p.m. EST before being told to put his backpack and coat through security.

"He stood there for a few seconds and then put his stuff on the conveyor belt. As soon as his coat and backpack went through the screening area, U.S. Capitol Police officers saw something that appeared to be a firearm, as well as two bottles," USCP Chief Thomas Manger told reporters.

"As they were standing there, one of the officers noticed a faint odor of gasoline. When they pulled the backpack off the conveyor belt they noticed a much stronger odor of gasoline," Manger added. "At that point the suspect was detained. He was placed under arrest. We found a flare gun and a torch lighter in his jacket. There were also other articles in his backpack. He is now in custody. Again, a very active investigation."

USCP investigators located and towed the man's vehicle, which was parked near the Capitol at the intersection of 9th Street and Maryland Avenue NE, in Washington, D.C.

At this point, there is no information on any motive or plan. The man, who was not identified and was carrying a stack of papers, told officers he had paperwork he needed to deliver to Congress.

Both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate were not in session Tuesday. The House was scheduled to hold a pro forma session at 5 p.m. EST.

"There's no indication right now that it had anything to do with the election," Manger said, adding that police confiscated the papers and are still combing through them to determine the man's intentions.

U.S. Capitol Police posted a notice on X about the arrest and closure Tuesday afternoon.

"Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center. The man smelled like fuel, had a torch and a flare gun," the announcement said.

"The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can."

The Capitol Visitor Center, which is the starting point for Capitol tours with about three million visitors annually, is open most days of the year.

Election Day security has been installed throughout Washington, D.C., including riot fencing around the U.S. Capitol building, the White House and the Naval Observatory on Massachusetts Avenue, where Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris lives.

The same "climb-proof" fencing was installed around the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, where Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump will host his election watch party Tuesday night.

