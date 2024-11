Peet's Coffee, located near the White House, is boarded up to precent possible damage from demonstrators after the presidential elections on Tuesday. Attorneys general from 47 states the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Virgin Islands and the Mariana Islands signed a statement condemning potential post-election violence. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A group of 51 attorneys general on Tuesday signed a bipartisan statement to condemn potential violence related to the results of Tuesday's election results and to uphold democratic principles. Along with attorneys general from 47 states, the attorneys general from the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the Virgin Islands and the Mariana Islands signed the pact calling for Americans to "respond peacefully" to the election results "regardless of the outcome." Advertisement

"We condemn any acts of violence related to the results," they wrote.

"A peaceful transfer of power is the highest testament to the rule of law, a tradition that stands at the heart of our nation's stability. As attorneys general, we affirm our commitment to protect our communities and uphold the democratic principles we serve."

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton were absent on the document released by the National Association of Attorneys General.

Territories Guam and Puerto Rico also did not sign on.

The association said the effort behind the statement was led by Republican attorneys general Dave Yost of Ohio, Kris Kobach of Kansas and Democratic attorney general Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon and William Tong, of Connecticut. Rosenblum is the association president.