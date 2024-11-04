Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 10:28 AM / Updated at 1:04 AM

Boeing machinists agree to new contract, ending weeks-long strike

By Clyde Hughes & Darryl Coote
The Boeing logo hangs from the Boeing Building, international headquarters in Chicago on March 31, 2011. One of Boeing's key unions voted to approve a new contract on Monday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
The Boeing logo hangs from the Boeing Building, international headquarters in Chicago on March 31, 2011. One of Boeing's key unions voted to approve a new contract on Monday. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of striking Boeing machinists voted Monday to ratify a new contract, ending their seven-week work stoppage.

In a statement, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said its members approved to ratify the contract by 59%.

Advertisement

Workers can return to work as early as the first shift Wednesday, it said.

"Working people know what it's like when a company overreaches and takes away more than is fair," Jon Holden, president of IAM District 751, and Brandon Bryant, president of IAM District W24, said in a joint statement.

Related

"Through this strike and the resulting victory, frontline workers at Boeing have done their part to begin rebalancing the scales in favor of the middle class -- and in doing so, we hope to inspire other workers in our industry and beyond to continue standing up for justice at work."

Advertisement

The contract includes a 38% pay increase over the course of the four-year contract but does not include the pension change the union had demanded.

The pay increase is better than the 25% the union turned down before going on strike nearly two months ago, but only slightly better than the 35% the 33,000-member union had turned down in the last vote on Oct. 24.

"This agreement represents a new standard in the aerospace industry -- one that sends a clear statement that aerospace jobs must be middle class careers in which workers can thrive," Brian Bryant, IAM international president, said late Monday following the vote.

"This agreement reflects the positive results of workers sticking together, participating in workplace democracy and demonstrating solidarity with each other and with the community during a necessary and effective strike."

Members voted through 7 p.m. PST on Monday, with the announcement of the tally made late Monday night.

Pro-union President Joe Biden issued a statement congratulating both sides on "coming to an agreement that reflects the hard work and sacrifices" made by the workers.

"Over the last four years, we've shown collective bargaining works. Good contracts benefit workers, businesses and consumers -- and are key to growing the American economy from the middle out and the bottom up," he said.

Advertisement

The machinist's average pay, according to Boeing, will be $119,309 by the end of the offered contract. Many of the union workers in the Seattle area, where most of the airplanes are made, had complained about inflation and the rising cost of living in the area.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat who represents Washington's 7th District, which includes most of Seattle, had voiced support for the striking during the work stoppage.

Following the announcement late Monday, she remarked in a statement on Boeing's history on building the middle class in her city and how this contract "is a promising sign that the new leadership is committed to returning to that role as a business that is contributing to our region, state and country's well-being for current and future generations."

The strike crippled Boeing's union factories.

The plant closures because of the strike left hundreds of Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed while Boeing has laid off 17,000 others. It has also delayed the debut of its 777X widebody airplane until 2026.

Latest Headlines

Virginia company, senior executives charged with exporting U.S. technology to Russia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia company, senior executives charged with exporting U.S. technology to Russia
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A freight consolidation company in Virginia and its two top executives were charged Monday with illegally exporting U.S. technology, worth millions of dollars, to Russia.
Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ballot extension in the swing state Monday, ruling that 3,000 absentee ballots -- sent out late in Cobb County -- will only be counted if they are received by Election Day
U.S. renews criticism of Israel's inaction on West Bank settler violence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. renews criticism of Israel's inaction on West Bank settler violence
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The United States renewed its call on Israel to take action against violent illegal settlers on Monday after Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank were shot at when they attempted to put out vehicles set ablaze.
Pentagon announces new director of Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon announces new director of Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Defense Department announced Monday retired Maj. Gen. Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum, who served 34 years in the U.S. Army, will take over next year as the new director for the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.
Elon Musk's $1M cash giveaway for voters to continue, judge rules
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Elon Musk's $1M cash giveaway for voters to continue, judge rules
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A judge in the swing state of Pennsylvania ruled Monday that Elon Musk's $1 million daily giveaway to registered voters in battleground states can continue, with one last prize to be handed out on Election Day.
Election Day rain could soak voters in several swing states
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Election Day rain could soak voters in several swing states
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Voters throughout the country will face all kinds of weather on election day, including rain in the key swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and parts of Pennsylvania, along with snow in the central and southern Rockies.
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The tropical depression Eighteen is headed for the Gulf Coast and likely to transition into a tropical storm Monday and a hurricane by Wednesday.
Ex-Ohio police officer found guilty in 2020 shooting death of unarmed Black man Andre Hill
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Ohio police officer found guilty in 2020 shooting death of unarmed Black man Andre Hill
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A jury in Ohio on Monday found former Columbus police officer Adam Coy guilty in the 2020 shooting death of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man.
Medical supply company McKesson to pay more than $400K over discriminatory hiring
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Medical supply company McKesson to pay more than $400K over discriminatory hiring
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. entered into an agreement with the Labor Department on Monday resolving employment discrimination issues involving nearly 900 Black, Hispanic, and White applicants at a distribution center
U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on racial dispute over Louisiana's congressional map
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court set to rule on racial dispute over Louisiana's congressional map
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide the ongoing legal dispute over issues of race relating to Louisiana's congressional district map.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, on track for U.S. Gulf Coast by Saturday
Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
Israel notifies U.N. of end to relations with Palestinian relief agency
Israel notifies U.N. of end to relations with Palestinian relief agency
Nearly 60% of voters in North Carolina have cast a ballot, setting new early voting record
Nearly 60% of voters in North Carolina have cast a ballot, setting new early voting record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement