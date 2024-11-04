Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County

Elections workers in Georgia process absentee ballots Monday, as Georgia’s Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s 3-day ballot extension in the swing state. The court ruled that 3,000 absentee ballots -- which were sent out late in Cobb County -- will only be counted if they are received by Election Day. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Georgia's Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ballot extension in the swing state Monday, ruling that 3,000 absentee ballots -- which were sent out late in Cobb County -- will only be counted if they are received by Election Day. Monday's ruling reversed a lower judge's decision that originally gave voters an extension to Nov. 8, the same deadline for overseas ballots, after Cobb County elections officials missed the ballot mailing deadline. Advertisement

Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration Chairwoman Tori Silas blamed faulty equipment and a late surge in absentee ballot requests for the delay.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit Friday to extend the deadline to Nov. 8.

On Monday, the higher court ordered the Cobb County Board of Elections to count only those votes received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The court also ordered elections officials to notify affected voters of the change and to "keep separate" any absentee ballots received after Election Day, but before Nov. 8, "in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from other voted ballots."

Advertisement

Georgia is a critical battleground state in Tuesday's presidential election between Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Huge election integrity victory in Georgia. Democrat-run Cobb County wanted to accept 3,000 absentee ballots after the Election Day deadline. We took this case to the Georgia Supreme Court," Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement Monday.

"We just got word that we won the case. Election Day is Election Day -- not the week after. We will keep fighting, keep winning and keep sharing updates," Whatley added.

The ACLU also released a statement, urging voters -- impacted by the ruling -- to vote in person on Election Day.

"Because of this ruling, we urge all affected voters to prioritize vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, if at all possible," the ACLU said. "If a voter has their absentee ballot but cannot vote in person on Election Day, they should hand deliver that ballot to their county elections office as soon as possible."